PDP: Ize-Iyamu should’ve sued Oshiomhole for defamation

he Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has expressed surprise that its former governorship candidate in Edo State in 2016, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, did not take a former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, to court for defamation of character.

 

 

Instead, Ize-Iyamu, who is now the APC candidate for this year’s Edo governorship election, reportedly said Oshiomhole did not speak from his heart.

 

 

The PDP, in a statement by the National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, described such as defeatism.

 

 

“Our party notes that Ize-Iyamu is not pursuing any defamation case to disprove the former governor. Instead, he is claiming that Oshiomhole also made certain fair comments on him,” PDP noted.

 

 

It challenged the APC candidate to mention any positive comment the former Edo State governor made about him during the campaign.

 

 

PDP wondered why Ize-Iyamu, who was allegedly devastated by myriads of negative public commentaries on him by Oshiomhole, is now claiming that the former governor also made some fair remarks about him.

 

 

The party recalled that Oshiomhole made unprintable remarks against its former governorship candidate, noting that the former APC Chairman said he would bear full responsibility for the statements he made against the now APC candidate.

 

 

 

“Ize-Iyamu must note that while he is seeking an unattainable cleansing in political purgatory, the people of Edo State have moved on in their irrevocable decision to continue to develop their state under the leadership of Governor Godwin Obaseki,” PDP stated.

 

 

It warned that “lies, propaganda, vindictiveness and selfish interests of APC and its leaders” would change the course of victory for Governor Obaseki in the September election.

 

 

