PDP: Kaduna attack reprehensible, cause for concern

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, ABUJA

T he Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has officially reacted on the attack of its members at presidential campaign rally in Kaduna yesterday.

The party in a statement by the National Publicity Secretary Debo Ologunagba, blamed the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC)  for the attack, stating that it exposed the desperation of the APC to power.

This is even as the party’s immediate spokesperson, Kola Ologbondiyan, said the attack showed that the opposition is in panic mood over the popularity of the PDP presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar.

The opposition party in the statement, alleged that the aim of the ruling party was to frustrate the PDP presidential rally, trigger  protension, violence and cause bloodletting in Kaduna State. “This is contrary to the undertaking in the peace accord signed by political parties on September 28, 2022 in which the presidential candidate of the APC was conspicuously absent,” PDP stated.

According to the party, the attack should give wellmeaning Nigerians concern “as some report allege that the vicious assault on the PDP presidential campaign was spearheaded by the APC governorship candidate in Kaduna State.

“The frustrated APC, having realised that it cannot legally and legitimately sponsor candidates for the 2023 general elections has now resorted to violence and attacking our party members and innocent citizens with the aim of derailing the entire democratic process,” the statement added.

PDP said the APC was intimidated by Atiku’s popularity and acceptance among majority of Nigerians because of his “practical experience, record, capacity, broad-mindedness, pan-Nigerianism and willpower to unite our nation, revamp our devastated economy and guarantee security of lives and property in our country.”

The party, however, said it was undeterred by such cowardly attack, stating that Nigerians were already connected with its issue-based campaign and Atiku Abubakar’s message of hope which is already resonating throughout the nooks and crannies of our country

 

