PDP kicks as Akeredolu appoints Amotekun boss as Security Adviser

The Ondo State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday kicked against the appointment of the Commander of the State Security Network (Amotekun Corps), Chief Adetunji Adeleye, as Special Adviser to the Governor on Security Matters. The Publicity Secretary Kennedy Peretei said the appointment was a wrong step in the wrong direction by Governor Rotimi Akeredolu. Akeredolu announced Adeleye’s appointment in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Richard Olatunde. According to him, Adeleye will however continue to lead the security outfit. He said: “The appointment is part of the efforts of the governor to further strengthen the security arrangement and improve the working relationship between government and security agencies.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...