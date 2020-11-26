PDP kicks as Senator Abbo defects to APC

Senator Ishaku Abbo, representing Adamawa North on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), yesterday, defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). Abbo, who announced his decision to defect to the APC in a letter he wrote to the Senate, which was read by the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, said that he decided to dump the PDP because of the crisis in the opposition party in his state.

This was as he disclosed that he defected to the APC inorder toout-stageGovernor Umaru Fintiri and take over his seat as the governor of Adamawa State in 2023. The lawmaker entitled his letter to the President of the Senate, “Movement of God’s people from the PDP to the APC”. He claimed that his decisiontodumpthePDPwasasa resultof themismanagement of the party by Governor Fintiri, which led to the polariza-tionof thepartyinAdamawa. Abbo said that he had resolved to join forces with President Muhammadu Buhari to build Nigeria of the people’s dreams, saying that he strongly believed that by the end of the tenure of the President, Nigeria would be a better place. Addressing journalists after plenary, Senator Abbo saidthatthecrisisprovoked in the PDP by Governor Fintiri made internal democracy to suffer in the party in the last one year.

He also disclosed that his ultimate ambition in defecting to APC was to take over Fintiri’s seat as Governor of Adamawa State in 2023 election, saying he was the one that fought to bring the governor to power in the last general election. “ThereisacrisisinAdamawaPDP. Itisonly inAdamawa that you have Reformed PDP (RPDP). If there is no crisis, how do you have another political party called reformed PDP? So, there is a crisis and the crisis was caused by the governor,” he said.

The PDP has told Abbo to vacatehisseatimmediately. PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan,said: “The PDP is not fazed by the decision of Senator Abbo to vacatethehallowedchamberof theSenate.

“He is fully aware of the constitutional implication of his decision to defect to another party; which is that he cannot continue to occupy the seat of the PDP in the Senate. “The place of any senator who changes parties, except on the grounds provided by the Constitution, is very clear and the PDP will not allow Senator Abbo to run away with our mandate. It is impossible.

“Our party had already commenced processes for his replacement with a credible, stable and acceptable person, to take over hisseat in the Senate,” Ologbondiyan stated. With Abbo’s exit from the opposition party, the membership of the APC has increased to 60 while that of the PDP dropped to 42. The Young Progressives Party (YPP) has retained its lone membership in the Red Chamber in the person of Senator Ifeanyi Ubah (Anambra South).

Like this: Like Loading...