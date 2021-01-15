News

PDP knocks Anambra over proposed sales of assets

Posted on

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has criticised Anambra State government on the planned sales of some government’s assets in the state. PDP Publicity Secretary, Mr. Nnamdi Nwangwu said this in a statement yesterday in Awka. Nwangwu said it was regrettable that the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) led government in the state was planning to dispose of strategic state assets.

He also alleged that the government has been selling off government’s property to party faithful in the state, describing it as unfortunate that the state known for industry, enterprise and creativity had found itself in a reverse gear under the watch of APGA-led government. Nwangwu said: “It is now apparent that the APGA controlled government has demonstrated that it don’t have stakes in the State by selling off the common wealth of the state, only a prodigal son wastes the inheritance left behind by the progenitors.

“We have it on good note that many property of the State in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja and Enugu are being sold by the incumbent government. “Stripping government assets should send a warning signal to the people that the APGA led government is in dire straits and facing perilous financial difficulties,” he said. He accused the government of thriving on propaganda such as non-existent foreign exchange earnings from vegetable export and imposition of high tax and levies on residents

Our Reporters

