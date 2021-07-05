PDP lacks propaganda machinery to challenge APC in 2023 – Kuye

Chief Taiwo Kuye is a former member of the South-West Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Caretaker Committee. In this interview with ANAYO EZUGWU, he speaks on the recent court ruling on Lagos State PDP crisis, defections of governors elected on the platform of the party and why the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party should be allowed to complete its tenure, among others

Looking at your party in Lagos State and the recent judgement that brought in Adegbola Dominic as the new chairman of the party as well as the stand by Doherty group that it will go on appeal; what do you make of the development?

Who is appealing? Look, Doherty is not a defendant or a party in that matter. It is only the National Working Committee (NWC), Senator Ben Obi, Senator Abiodun Olujimi and two others are the defendants in that matter. So, directly or indirectly, Deji Doherty is not even affected. The matter affected the office of the chairman, which Doherty occupies, and which at that point in time was not vacant according to the judgement. We knew it was not vacant because even the makers of the law erred while making use of the law. Section 46:1 of the party’s constitution says if an officer resigns or as a result of death or whatsoever, the officer to replace him will be brought from the same constituency that person came from to serve out the tenure of that person. The constitution does not say there should be a special congress to elect a replacement. So, section 41:2a and b as well as 46 were very explicit in this issue and in fairness to Mr. Dominic, we wrote to the NWC that this thing was not fair but there was an error somewhere when Dominic was brought in to succeed Moshood Salvador. There was an error from the National Secretariat, which Dominic himself did not even go through. It was later when the crisis erupted that he saw it in the letter of appointment given to him that he is going to serve for 90 days instead of serving out the remaining tenure of Salvador, the immediate past chairman. So, that was the genesis of the whole crisis and we thank God that we have been vindicated by the court, and by now, he has addressed the people of Lagos PDP and has started work. But we are only praying for one united party. All of us cannot be state chairman at the same time, there cannot be two state secretaries at the same time, there cannot be a two organizing secretaries at the same time, only one person will serve in each office. We have the council elections less than a month before us, whether good or bad we are going to contest that election.

But the NWC seems to be more comfortable with Doherty as the state chairman of the party Lagos. Are you not worried that they may appeal against the judgement to retain him in office?

If they like, they can but nobody cares. If you have a copy of that judgement, you will understand that it is a distinctive and declarative judgement, which no Court of Appeal can fault.

The concern of many followers of Lagos PDP is that whenever the party is heading into any election both at the national and state levels, it is always enmeshed in crisis. What is actually the problem; is it about money or interest?

You can’t play politics without interest, you must know that. Politics is all about interest. There are no two ways to it and you must understand this very well. There is leadership, there are followers and there are leaders, all this varies from time to time. So, the crisis you are talking about does not start around those periods you are talking about. They are crises that have been there right from the beginning. We will be moving into the congresses by November and convention by December but we are not having a strong and vibrant NWC this time around. I’m sorry to say this and let me tell you that it is not only Lagos that is facing crisis, most states are worse than Lagos. The party across the 36 states is in crisis. From the North to the South, there is crisis but we have well experienced and dogged politicians in PDP. So, it is a matter of coming to the table to address the issues. The Bukola Saraki-led committee was brought in to address these issues and Saraki displayed his wealth of experience in some states and these crises were resolved. At a point in time, when he came to Lagos, he was blaming Doherty face to face that he should know that Bode George is our leader. And you must respect your leader because there is leadership and Saraki confirmed that at the meeting. The NWC does not even care about the party and that is why in virtually every state of the federation, there is crisis. At a point in time, the crisis in Lagos and South-West PDP was introduced by the NWC, so what more are we talking about?

You are pointing an accusing finger at the NWC…

No, I’m making an assertion on the activities of the NWC. I’m not accusing them. They may turn right tomorrow.

Following the defection of Zamfara State governor, there are calls for the National Chairman of the party, Prince Uche Secondus to step aside, so that a caretaker committee will lead the party to the convention. Do you support such call?

The call is an effort in futility and a waste of time. Secondus has only five months to go. So, what then are we calling for? Secondus has used 18 years in Wadata House. From state organizing secretary to the deputy state chairman, from deputy state chairman to acting national chairman and from acting national chairman to national chairman. By this illustration, you must know that Secondus himself, if not even told, must be tired of going up and down in an office for 18 years.

Nigerians are worried that the PDP is not doing its job as the main opposition party in the country…

Nigerians are worried because we are in opposition and we are not effective but the blame is on the leadership of the party. It is this leadership, I’m not accusing them, I’m only expressing my opinion as it concerns the working and activities of the NWC. They are the ones causing crisis in all these states because I told you earlier that without interest there cannot be politics. So, they are interested in one thing and more particularly, they are looking for a way of coming back for a second term.

Your opinion is that Secondus should be allowed to comlete his tenure in the face of defections in the party with some other governors getting set to join APC…

You can quote me; no other governor from PDP will join APC again. I know every well that these three will go. I knew that Ben Ayade would go because in the last two years, there has been crisis in the party in his state and the NWC could not put that house in order for two years and more. As a chief executive, what do you think of that man for God sake; he is a human being. And politics most of the time is about personal interest. Ayade is a gentleman but he was battered by the leadership crisis in the party. Even myself, I cannot accept it because if you say I’m the leader of a party and you want to sideline me, I will not accept it. You decimate me out of office, I will not accept it. So, that was why the man backed away from the party. Even if APC is not going to do anything for him, he will still go there and hide. But we know that Cross River and Ebonyi states are pure PDP states. Let them contest elections in the next 30 years in the state, PDP will continue to win those states. I know very well is that the NWC is not doing well but the call for the NWC should go will not hold water because they have only five months to go. Also I’m sure no other governor is going to defect because I know that the remaining 13 governors are solid founding members of the party. What we lack in the PDP apart from leadership is a strong and offensive propaganda machinery. In the case of propaganda in line with the party structure, we are zero. In this case, APC is an expert. They have expertise in propaganda. So, we have lost a lot in not setting up a propaganda team. All these defections started from mere propaganda and at a point it became truth. What we don’t have in PDP is a strong propaganda machinery, we don’t have it if not if you call me a robber today, I will call you a thief tomorrow, so that the public will not know who is a robber or a thief among the two of us. But each time they start, the NWC will be looking at them. You see APC governors about 10 of them visiting your governor at a go without any reason and you keep quiet. That is the beginning of the whole thing. You must have sensed that something is in the offing, so the next thing you do is to package your own and counter immediately, but they didn’t do that.

Let us return to Lagos PDP, with the change of leadership in the party, what are your chances in the coming local government elections in the state?

I’m one politician who doesn’t take A for B. In very clear terms, local government elections are in the hands of the governors. In most PDP states, APC does not contest local government elections because they know what is going to happen. At a point, they will just come with one cover or the other, saying that the chairman of the state electoral commission is a card-carrying member of PDP. If not, they will say he is one of the special advisers to the governor. That is the defence and it is to tell you that they are not going to participate in that election. You see, local government elections will continue that way until the constitution is amended to empower the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct local council elections. In the local government elections in 1999, we shared the seats in Lagos with Alliance for Democracy (AD). If the elections are conducted by the INEC it would be anybody’s game because Bola Tinubu himself can never be assured of total victory in any INEC election in Lagos.

Do you believe that the forthcoming party congress will solve all these issues in your party?

Once we have a change of baton, there won’t be any scuffle any longer. Do you know that within these four years, we have four chairmen? In a period of four years that should be one chairman but we have four. So, once there is a congress, the crisis will fade away.

Like this: Like Loading...