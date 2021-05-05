PDP lacks strength to rule Anambra – Adinuba

Anambra State Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Mr. C. Don Adinuba, has said that the government of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) denied workers one year salaries and also denied the citizens education for one year and as a result lacks the moral justification to seek for the governorship of the state.

Adinuba stated this in an interview with New Telegraph, while reacting to the release of the electoral timetable for the state governorship election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The commissioner, who admonished aspirants for the office of the governor to market their work plans to the people devoid of vulgar statements and attacks on the incumbent governor, said Anambra people now know the truth and they will not like to return to Egypt. He said the people don’t wish to return to the era, when a sitting governor was kidnapped and his party forged his letter of resignation.

According to the commissioner, a party that carried out the infamous mayhem of burning down the state House of Assembly complex, the Governor’s Lodge in Onitsha, Government House Awka, the Judiciary, and Anambra Broadcasting Service complexes and a host of other public buildings, lacks what it takes to rule the state again.

He also said a party that falsified election results and engaged in the most unconscionable looting called the Irrevocable Payment Standing Orders through which a handful of contractors were allegedly paid regardless of the job they did or did not do will not rule the state again. He added that a party that brought ruins to the state is not expected to make a comeback to avoid strangling the state completely.

Adinuba further disclosed that the founder of the PDP, late Dr. Alex Ekwueme, was humiliated twice by the party and that Anambra citizens are not oblivious of the sacrilegious acts and heinous crimes committed by the party when it was in power.

He said following the release of the schedule for governorship election by INEC, there is the need for aspirants to conduct themselves in the most orderly and acceptable manner just like they did in 2017, otherwise they will face the wrath of the people.

His words: “We had governorship election in 2017 and not one incident or violence occurred. When the results came out, the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) won in every local government area of Anambra state, and for the first time candidates issued statements accepting defeat and praising the victor and accepting to work hand in hand with the re-elected governor.

“And the very day Governor Obiano was reinaugurated, some of the candidates were there, including Godwin Ezeemo, Uche Ekwunife and Chris Ngige thereby showing the level of social harmony in Anambra State.

They should continue to work in the Anambra way which is the way of social harmony and democracy. This election will be 21/21 again. “Go to the streets and markets, you will see the real voters wearing APGA dresses and putting on APGA caps as a badge of honour.

Even Keke riders, bus drivers and others carry APGA flags because APGA is not a political party but a mass movement. APGA will win the election again and other political parties will accept defeat.

