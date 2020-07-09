PDP lacks tact, strategy, resorts to excuses, mudslinging –Ize-Iyamu

Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for September 19 governorship election in Edo State, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu yesterday described as shameful and lack of tact, the decision by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to field the man it had roundly condemned as a non-achiever as governor of the state for the election.

Ize-Iyamu had in a statement by the Director of Communication and Media of Ize-Iyamu Campaign Organisation, John Mayaki, said it was confusing that the PDP is today singing Godwin Obaseki’s praise and claiming that he is the almighty, the saint and describing him blameless after parading him as a failure, who deceived the courts and INEC with counterfeit credentials. He said: “The same PDP dragged Obaseki before a judge, pointing out the inconsistencies in his academic records, seeking judicial order to stop him from assessing the overnment corridors.

But today, the same PDP is saying Obaseki has initiated programmes and policies in Edo State when only a few weeks ago, before their tax collectors were settled, the party branded the embattled governor a complete failure who reversed and retarded the growth and development of state. “The naked truth is that the PDP has neither a plan nor strategy for winning this election or to lead Edo State. They, therefore, resort to the only one thing that works for failures; excuses and mudslinging. “Although subtle yet, what PDP is doing is simply the use of an opponents’ negative publicity to show its lack of content, vision and ideas as a shield for the internal wrangling ongoing in the party. It is a shame that this party that brought out Aliko Dangote from his trademark political non-alignment and characteristic silence still has the audacity to make national statements that still border on falsehood and deception.”

