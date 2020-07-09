News

PDP lacks tact, strategy, resorts to excuses, mudslinging –Ize-Iyamu

Posted on Author Cajetan Mmuta Comment(0)

Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for September 19 governorship election in Edo State, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu yesterday described as shameful and lack of tact, the decision by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to field the man it had roundly condemned as a non-achiever as governor of the state for the election.

Ize-Iyamu had in a statement by the Director of Communication and Media of Ize-Iyamu Campaign Organisation, John Mayaki, said it was confusing that the PDP is today singing Godwin Obaseki’s praise and claiming that he is the almighty, the saint and describing him blameless after parading him as a failure, who deceived the courts and INEC with counterfeit credentials. He said: “The same PDP dragged Obaseki before a judge, pointing out the inconsistencies in his academic records, seeking judicial order to stop him from assessing the overnment corridors.

But today, the same PDP is saying Obaseki has initiated programmes and policies in Edo State when only a few weeks ago, before their tax collectors were settled, the party branded the embattled governor a complete failure who reversed and retarded the growth and development of state. “The naked truth is that the PDP has neither a plan nor strategy for winning this election or to lead Edo State. They, therefore, resort to the only one thing that works for failures; excuses and mudslinging. “Although subtle yet, what PDP is doing is simply the use of an opponents’ negative publicity to show its lack of content, vision and ideas as a shield for the internal wrangling ongoing in the party. It is a shame that this party that brought out Aliko Dangote from his trademark political non-alignment and characteristic silence still has the audacity to make national statements that still border on falsehood and deception.”

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Ohanaeze lauds Uzodinma over improved security measures in Imo

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

President-General of South-East socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Nnia Nwodo yesterday commended Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma on how the governor had improved security in the state in the last few months of his administration.   Nwodo, who spoke to newsmen after a closeddoor meeting with Uzodimma also advised Imolites, including traditional rulers, town union […]
News

Okowa regrets rising COVID-19 cases

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole ASABA

ASABA Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, yesterday decried the increasing cases of COVID-19 in the state, saying that it had become obvious that community transmission of the virus had reached an alarming and frightening proportion.     The governor said it was regrettable that many persons still  think that the Coronavirus disease was a hoax. […]
News

APC chieftain to Fayemi: Your govt has derailed

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju

Your blackmail won’t distract us- Gov A Chieftain of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Ekiti State, Otunba Olusegun Agbalajobi has said Governor Kayode Fayemi’s administration may be the worst in the history of the state, lamenting its underperformance as evident in the state. Besides, Agbalajobi said the Fayemi-led second term administration had become one […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: