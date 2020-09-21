PDP lauds Buhari, INEC over Edo poll

Nigeria’s main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has lauded President Muhammadu Buhari and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) over the conduct of the Saturday’s governorship election in Edo State.

Also, the PDP said the victory of its candidate, Governor Godwin Obaseki, in the Edo governorship election served as a strong and unambiguous lesson to political leaders.

PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, at a press conference in Abuja yesterday, said the message was clear to political godfathers that power belongs only to God, “which He confers through the people.” He added that no matter how an individual strives to lord it over others, the will of God, through the people, will always prevail.

Ologbondiyan, however, commended the conduct of the election, noting that with the reverberation of Obaseki’s victory across the length and breadth of the country, President Muhammadu Buhari should continue in his new found spirit of ensuring that the people are allowed to freely choose their leaders at all elections.

“Our party states this in our belief that in spite of his administration’s failure in other spheres of life as well as in previous elections, if Mr. President can continue to toe this new line of allowing for electoral uprightness, history will be beckoned to be kind to him,” he said.

The PDP spokesperson praised the efforts of Prof. Mahmood Yakubu-led INEC in ensuring that Edo election was conducted in a manner that was adjudged to be free, fair, transparent and credible.

“Nigerians hope that what we have witnessed in Edo State will not be an off-season procedure in the commission. We demand that this credible process applies to all our elections,” he demanded.

Ologbondiyan applauded the use of virtual portal by INEC to upload results directly from the polling unit, which, he said, made it difficult for electoral violators to hijack the electoral process.

“It is our hope in the PDP that this new found image of INEC will gather more thresholds in future elections, particularly the October 10, 2020 Ondo governorship election,” he said.

