PDP lauds INEC for appealing Osun tribunal’s judgement

The Osun State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for initiating processes to appeal the judgement of the Osun Governorship Election Petition Tribunal. The PDP in a statement by its Caretaker Chairman, Dr Adehunle Akindele on Tuesday, said the electoral umpire has lived up to the expectation of Nigerians in standing up to the defence of the country’s electoral system, expressing faith in higher courts to establish the supremacy of BVAS machines above any other source on accreditation of voters.

Akindele noted that the decision of INEC has put paid to the lies being allegedly sponsored by the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the last few days, saying that a mandate usurper can only try but will not succeed. “We really do not want to respond to the cheap lies of the APC, as it is now obvious to the good people of Osun State, especially the voting public, that the mandate thieves are afraid of their shadows,” the statement said.

“It is so bad that the lies that INEC will not appeal the scandalous judgement that tried to discredit BVAS machines in our elections emanated from APC lawyers, making it clear that they know the evil they perpetrated at the tribunal cannot stand.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...