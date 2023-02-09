News

PDP lauds INEC for appealing Osun tribunal’s judgement

Posted on Author Ayobami Agboola Comment(0)

The Osun State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for initiating processes to appeal the judgement of the Osun Governorship Election Petition Tribunal. The PDP in a statement by its Caretaker Chairman, Dr Adehunle Akindele on Tuesday, said the electoral umpire has lived up to the expectation of Nigerians in standing up to the defence of the country’s electoral system, expressing faith in higher courts to establish the supremacy of BVAS machines above any other source on accreditation of voters.

Akindele noted that the decision of INEC has put paid to the lies being allegedly sponsored by the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the last few days, saying that a mandate usurper can only try but will not succeed. “We really do not want to respond to the cheap lies of the APC, as it is now obvious to the good people of Osun State, especially the voting public, that the mandate thieves are afraid of their shadows,” the statement said.

“It is so bad that the lies that INEC will not appeal the scandalous judgement that tried to discredit BVAS machines in our elections emanated from APC lawyers, making it clear that they know the evil they perpetrated at the tribunal cannot stand.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

2023: Presidency stops Tinubu from unveiling Shettima

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim Abuja

The Presidency yesterday stopped the unveiling of ex-Borno State Governor Kashim Shettima as the vice presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the 2023 presidential poll. The presidential candidate Asiwaju Bola Tinubu’s choice of Shettima as his running mate sparked immediate backlash with the majority of Christians rejecting a Muslim-Muslim ticket. According to […]
News

Abaribe: Why Senate may not reconsider Gender Bills

Posted on Author Ndubuisi Ugah

Minority Leader of the Senate, Senator Eyinnaya Abaribe, has clarified why the Senate may not reconsider the gender bills it had earlier rejected. Speaking on 90MinutesAfrica, an online interview programme, anchored by Rudolf Okonkwo and Chido Onumah, Abaribe said there was no provision for the bills in the Senate schedule for the remainder of its […]
News

NCFRMI seeks domestication of Kampala Convention on IDPs in Nigeria

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

The Federal Commissioner, National Commission for Refugees Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons (NCFRMI), Hon Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, has described the on-going workshop of domestication of the African Union Convention on Internally Displaced Persons (Kampala Convention) as a worthwhile initiative. According to the Commissioner, Article 3 (2) of the KC provides that State Parties should incorporate, that […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica