PDP lawmakers kick against removal of Osun chair

Osun State’s Peoples Democratic members in the National Assembly, Senator Adenigba Fadahunsi, a House of Representatives member representing Ijesha North federal constituency, Hon. Wole Oke, a member State House of Assembly representing Obokun state constituency, Hon. Adewumi Adeyemi and Prince Diran Odeyemi, Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the Party and the party chairmen in the local government, Hon. Adelani Owoeye, Hon. Mayowa Adejoorin and Prince Tope Ladesuyi yesterday protested against the re-moval of the PDP chairman in the state, Hon. Soji Adagunodo.

They described Adaguodo’s removal as the state’s party chairman, who hailed from the constituency as undemocratic. The National Assembly’s members under the aegis of Vanguard of Truth in a communique after their meeting in Ibokun described his removal as pure witch-hunting.

In a communique issued at the end of the meeting, the group described it as unfair for the leadership of the party to remove Adagunodo from office and replaced him with a member who was not from his constituency.

