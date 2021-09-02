News

PDP lawmakers reject state of emergency in Benue, slam Akume

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) caucus in the House of Representatives on Tuesday condemned calls for a state of emergency in Benue State by the Benue APC Elders Forum led by the Minister of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs, George Akume. At a press conference addressed by Mark Gbillah, the lawmakers told the All Progressives Congress (APC) leaders to immediately withdraw the call and apologise. Gbillah said: “The caucus calls on the leader of the APC in Benue (Akume), and indeed all stakeholders behind his onslaught against the government and people of Benue State, to retract the call for emergency in the state in the interest of democracy and explore other means of resolving the nagging insecurity in the state. “The caucus calls on President Muhammadu Buhari to embrace his conscience, rise up and end the bloodletting caused by his kith and kin in Benue now.

“The caucus calls on the former governor of our state, Dr. George Akume, to retrace his steps and employ dialogue and amity with the governor of the state, Dr. Samuel Ortom.” The group slammed Akume, who “has never lent his voice to the clarion call for the cessation of incessant killings in Benue, despite his assumed closeness to the President.

