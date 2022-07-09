PDP leadership crisis: Ayu returns from vacation amid call for sack as PDP chair

He’s on ‘life support – Party source

National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Iyorchia Ayu has returned to his desk after a “short vacation” to the United Kingdom amid growing calls by party members for his sack. Ayu who was elected last year has been facing calls from party stakeholders for his sack since the emergence of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar as the candidate of the party for next year’s presidential election.

Atiku, Ayu as well as the Chairman of the PDP’s Board of Trustees (BoT), Senator Walid Jubrin are all from the North prompting calls by members from the South for a balance that would make the chairmanship of the PDP come to the South. A prominent member of the party who pleaded not to be mentioned stated that “This is not like any other political party. PDP is a national party. It is inconceivable that three key offices in the party will be occupied by persons from a particular region. “National Chairman is a product of zoning. If he knows he will not leave before the end of his tenure, he shouldn’t have thrown the (presidential) ticket open.

“He agreed he will resign if a presidential candidate emerges from the North. He has to honour the agreement. “All these things he is doing is like a patient on life support; he has to resign because the National Chairman and presidential candidate will not come from the same region.” The source also revealed that those calling for the National Chairman’s resignation want harmony within the PDP.

He (the source) added that the Ayu-led PDP National Working Committee (NWC) is factionalised, arguing that the party cannot afford to go into the general election as a divided house. “The National Chairman is running a one-man show. He is high handed, he does not carry other NWC members along,” he said. Commenting further on the succession order, the source further stated that “If Ayu resigns, the Deputy National Chairman (North) Ambassador Umar Damagum is expected to succeed him, in accordance with the PDP constitution.” But Damagum, like Ayu, is from the North. The baton is therefore expected to pass to his counterpart from the South, Ambassador Toafeek Arapaja. Saturday Telegraph gathered that the party may settle for a new person entirely, probably from South East, to assuage the feelings of the people of the zone, for bypassing them in the choice of presidential and vice presidential candi-dates. According to the source, the shakeup will most likely affect the National Secretary, Senator Samuel Anyanwu who is from the South East zone. When contacted, Ayu’s spokesman Simon Imobo- Tswam, was silent when the National Chairman would resume duties after his return to Abuja. He simply said that Ayu commended “Amb. Damagun for running the party most admirably in his brief absence, and thanks the national working committee as well as party faithful across the country for giving the deputy national chairman unqualified support while he held forth for him.” The National Chairman was not in office as at 4:20 pm on Friday. It is expected the intrigues over Ayu’s position would continue after the Sallah holiday.

