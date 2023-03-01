PDP, LP, ADC: INEC compromised integrity of presidential election

News

The leadership of three political parties – the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Labour Party (LP) and the African Democratic Congress (ADC) – yesterday said that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has compromised the integrity of last Saturday’s presidential election even before collation began at the polling units. At a joint press conference in Abuja by the Chairman of the PDP, Dr Iyorchia Ayu, his LP and ADC counterparts, Julius Abure and Dr Ralphs Okey Nwosu, the parties accused INEC of violating section 60 sub-section 5 of the Electoral Act. They stated that; “The presiding officer shall transfer the results, in- cluding total number of accredited voters and the result of the ballot in a manner as prescribed by the commission.” Abure, who read the text of the press conference, said the electoral body recapitulated its promise to conduct the election with Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) machines. He noted that INEC had announced a process which would require the use of BVAS for accreditation and voting and the uploading of the results of the election electronically from polling units to its servers, but noted that on election day, millions of Nigerians were left in utter doubt and disappointment at polling units as INEC officials across the country could not transmit the results electronically into the commission’s server.

