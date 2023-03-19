News

PDP, LP alliance’ll save Lagos from APC’s hegemony – Aiboni

A Lagos State Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP) chieftain and the Deputy National Secretary, Nigerian Business Communities (NBC) for Atiku/Okowa, Barrister Sam Aiboni, has described the alliance between the Lagos PDP and the Labour Party in today’s gubernatorial and House of Assembly elections as a watershed that would save the state from the APC 24-year maladministration in the state.

Aiboni, who stated this Saturday after casting his vote at Foreshore Estate in the Eti – Osa Area of Lagos State, noted that with the collaborations between the two parties, the state and the people would be better for it. He said that the formidable alliance would not only provide the result to relieve Lagos State from the stranglehold of the APC, but it would also be a herculean task for the APC rigging machinery to rig out the formidable PDP/LP team in yesterday’s polls.

The PDP chieftain pointed out that if it’s a combination of forces in form of an alliance that would salvage the state from the APC led 24-year bad leadership in the state; the loving people of Lagos State would forever sing praises to God and be grateful to the leadership of both the PDP and the LP. Aiboni recalled that in as much as both the Labour Party presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, and the Lagos State gubernatorial candidate in the alliance in yesterday’s election were both in the PDP before the presidential polls, he didn’t foresee any hiccups in the alliance.

Our Reporters

