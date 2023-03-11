PDP, LP come hard on INEC

…accuse electoral body of refusing access to inspect electoral materials

•‘international community should impose travel restriction on Prof Yakubu, others’

The two main opposition platforms challenging the victory of the candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Labour Party have both come hard on Chairman and other officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

In separate platforms on Friday, the leaders of the two parties called for greater sanction by relevant international bodies on the leadership of the commission, citing the conduct of the Presidential and National Assembly election of February 25th. Both parties are also accusing INEC of frustrating their counsel’s efforts to access materials used by the electoral umpire for the last Presidential and National Assembly election that took place on February 25. The Court of Appeal, presided over by Hon. Justice Shagbaor Ikyegh, JCA sitting in Abuja, had on March 3 granted the parties access to inspect the materials.

The same court on Wednesday also granted the eventual winner of the election, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, leave to inspect the same materials to allow counsel defending his case at the tribunal to prepare his (Tinubu’s) defense. Both parties accused INEC of denying them access to inspect materials used in the conduct of February 25 presidential elections, despite court order.

Those who spoke with Saturday Telegraph include National Chairman Julius Abure, the spokesman for the Obi/Datti Presidential Campaign Organisation, Mr. Yunusa Tanko, while the position of the PDP was conveyed by the National Publicity Secretary of the party, Mr. Debo Ologunagba, in a press conference on Friday. The National Chairman of the Africa Democratic Congress (ADC), Dr. Ralphs Okey Nwosu, spoke on the shift of the governorship and state houses of assembly elections. Abure noted that one of the reasons INEC asked the court to vary its order that allowed LP to inspect materials used in the conduct of the February 25 presidential election, was to enable it to prepare for the state elections. He however, argued that if the commission knew that it would shift the date for the polls, there would have been no need for the request. He alleged that the commission was denying the party access to inspect materials used in the conduct of the February 25 presidential election, as directed by the court, describing the attitude as “worrisome.”

“One has doubts about the truthfulness and the integrity of INEC to do what is right. Before, I was one of those who believed in the integrity of INEC but INEC has destroyed the integrity I have for it before the elections,” the LP Chairman regretted. In a chat with one of our correspondents, Tanko said, “Most urgently, the situation on ground as we speak is that INEC is refusing to grant us access to those particular BVAS machines.

We condemn it in totality and we are giving this as a note for them to know that we will have no other choice to mobilise our members to walk into INEC offices all over the federation.” When asked if his party had made a formal request to INEC, Tanko said, “Our lawyers have applied to them and they have refused to grant us access, stating that they don’t know how long it would take us to do the inspection.

This is not acceptable because we have the order to go to INEC to do that.” He added that “If they refuse to give us access, we may force all of our members to come out and occupy INEC offices.” Tanko stated that the decision of his party to call out all its members is based on an intelligence obtained by the leadership of LP that INEC had begun the process of reconfiguring all the BVAS machines in readiness for next week’s governorship and houses of Assembly election. Speaking on behalf of his party, Ologunagba called on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to open investigation into allegations “that certain top officials of INEC were heavily compromised financially to manipulate the electoral process.” According to him, by allegedly violating the provisions of the Electoral Act, 2022 as well as INEC’s regulations, guidelines and manual for the election, the INEC boss is not only culpable of serious electoral offence but also betrayed the trust, confidence and hope Nigerians reposed in him and the electoral commission to deliver a free, fair and credible election in the country. He alleged that there was evidence in states across the six geo-political zones where winning figures lawfully scored by the PDP were switched in favour of the All Progressives Congress (APC). “It is also obvious that the commission under Prof. Mahmood Yakubu deliberately sabotaged the uploading and transmission of results directly from the polling units to give room for the criminal mutilation, alteration and switching of election results across the nation in favour of the APC as now abundantly exposed in the pictorial and video evidence of compromised results sheets in many parts of the country,” he said. Ologunagba noted that reports of various international bodies and foreign observers that monitored the elections, condemned the conduct of the February 25 Presidential and National Assembly elections. “Consequently, the PDP demands that the Chairman of INEC Prof. Mahmood Yakubu immediately step down from office, having abused the confidence and dashed the hope of millions of Nigerians as well as political parties and the international community for a free, fair and credible election. “Nigerians no longer have faith in Prof. Mahmood Yakubu’s capacity and integrity to manage a democratic institution as sensitive as INEC. “Prof. Mahmood Yakubu’s exit as Chairman of INEC will be the first step towards sanitising the electoral commission and restoring the confidence of Nigerians especially as the nation prepares for the rescheduled March 18, 2023, governorship and states’ Assembly elections,” he added. The PDP spokesperson stated that the continuing stay of the INEC boss in office is injurious to the integrity of the nation’s “electoral commission and an unpardonable assault on the credibility of our electoral process, the sensibility of Nigerians and the international community.” He contended that Prof. Yakubu’s stay in office is capable of “paving the way for the suppression, tampering and destruction of critical evidence required to further expose the infractions and violations by the commission at the Presidential Election Tribunal. “This fear is evidenced by the desperation by INEC to reconfigure the BVAS devices to erase vital data contained therein.” PDP thereafter called on the international community to immediately impose sanctions including travel restrictions on the INEC Chairman and other top officials of the commission over their roles in compromising democracy in Nigeria. Nwosu on his part, said democracy is built on integrity, stating that if the shift of date would ensure that things are done currently, “well and good. “Democracy will be meaningless if the process is faulty, and if we allow might, impunity and whims of a few to prevail.” According to him, no price is too much for happiness and peace, and urged Nigerians to participate actively in the March 18 elections. “The way the system operates in the country can discourage many. However, the best we can do for ourselves and country is to be diligent in carrying out our civic responsibilities,” Nwosu advised.

