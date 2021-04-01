News

PDP may extend sale of Anambra guber form

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze Comment(0)

There are indications that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) may extend its sale of nomination forms for the November 6 Anambra State governorship election. Technically, the sale of the forms ended yesterday, Wednesday, March 31, but a source at the PDP national secretariat hinted of possibility of extension. “We may likely extend the date, but I don’t know for how long, until the NWC (National Working Committee) meets.

A statement will be issued to that effect,” the source revealed. Fourteen aspirants met the March 31 deadline; among them are three women and eleven men. PDP may have been richer by N234 million, while N70 million accrued to the state chapter.

Each of the aspirants was made to pay N5 million compliant fee to the Anambra State PDP chapter. PDP National Organising Secretary (NOS), Col. Austin Akobundu (rtd) assured the party leadership will be fair and transparent in the conduct of the June 26 governorship primary. Akobundu, who spoke when one of the aspirants, Hon. Chris Azubogu returned his nomination and expression of interest forms to the party headquarters, said notwithstanding the high number of aspirants, “We are going to have one of the best primary elections in the country.”

He, however, called on the aspirants to be civil in their campaign and to assist the party conduct peaceful primary. Azubogu, who was accompanied by some PDP House of Representatives members, said he has the requisite experience and exposure needed to govern the state. Another aspirant, Godwin Ezeemo, who also returned his nomination form, said his aspiration is not a do-or-die affair. He stated that “Becoming the governor of Anambra State is not a life and death matter. I have good intentions to serve the good people of Anambra State. “I will happily take whatever result that comes from the primary as long as it is free and fair, and (will) support whoever emerges. All I am saying is that let there be fair playing ground.”

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Suswan berates soldiers for killing Benue militia leader, Gana

Posted on Author Chukwu David

Former Benue State Governor, Senator Gabriel Suswam, yesterday, vehemently berated security operatives for killing a repentant Benue militia leader, Mr. Terwase Agwaza, alias Gana. Suswam, who made this condemnation in a statement he personally signed in Abuja, therefore, called for a judicial panel of inquiry to investigate the matter and establish what actually transpired. He […]
News

Ex-Italian PM, Berlusconi, has double pneumonia, COVID-19

Posted on Author Reporter

  Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, in hospital after testing positive for coronavirus, has been diagnosed with the early stages of double pneumonia, ANSA news agency reported on Friday. Double, or bilateral, pneumonia affects both lungs and can make breathing difficult. It has been seen in many cases of patients hospitalised with COVID-19, reports […]
News

US forces hit Taliban with airstrikes in Helmand province

Posted on Author Reporter

  American forces carried out several airstrikes in support of Afghan security forces under attack by the Taliban in southern Helmand province, a spokesperson for the U.S. military in Afghanistan said Monday. Col. Sonny Leggett said the recent Taliban attacks in Helmand are “not consistent” with a U.S.-Taliban deal signed in February and undermine ongoing […]

