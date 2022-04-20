PDP may lose presidency if internal crisis persists –Kuye

Chief Taiwo Kuye is a former member of the South West Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Caretaker Committee. In this interview with ANAYO EZUGWU, he speaks on the recent state congress of the party, inauguration of the new state executive committee of the party, 2023 general elections, zoning arrangement in the party, among others

Lagos PDP Congress is still contentious and the national chairman of the party has ordered for the inauguration of those elected during the controversial state congress: what do you make of the situation in the party?

The situation is extremely bad and with this development, Iyorchia Ayu and the National Working Committee (NWC) want to turn Lagos PDP into a banana republic and nobody would take it from them. It will not happen because this not how to treat a party or run a party. I’m a party manager for over 16 years and I have managed our party at different levels, so I’m in a position to know what is good or bad. So, for Ayu to tell them to go ahead and inaugurate those that emerged from an inconclusive congress, is unacceptable to us and to the majority of our party members.

Is this a supremacy battle between Chief Bode George and Deji Doherty …?

Chief Bode George is not fighting anybody.

But it seems that Chief Bode George’s camp is the one aggrieved with the outcome of the congress while Doherty camp is now in charge of the party?

Doherty has no camp. As far as PDP is concerned in Lagos State, Doherty is a small fry. He has no place in the party. So, there is nothing like his camp. Chief Bode George has no group but he has friends.

So, we are friends that are loyal to him because he took up this party from its inception, compared to Doherty that came to the party in 2003. So, you can’t come up and tell me that Doherty has a camp, where did he get that camp from? Doherty has contested four congresses in Lagos PDP and lost all.

The highest vote he got from those four congresses was 16 out of over 6000 votes. How can you come back and tell me that that kind of person will mount the leadership of this party and forcefully put himself as the candidate of this party in Lagos. It l

ooks like all the members of the new exco in Lagos are his people and they normally hold meetings in his office …?

It happens like that but what is there number compared to the members of PDP in Lagos. So, these are some of the argument of the chieftains of the party that they cannot sit down and allow a small number of party members in Lagos to control the exco. More particularly, the 2023 general election is on the way coming and Ayu did not listen because he is working for a particular presidential aspirant.

What is the way forward out of this controversies and crisis in Lagos PDP?

Well, it is not acceptable to us. And as I told you and we are going to operate a very high powered parallel exco in Lagos. By then Ayu will know those he is up against as a chairma

Don’t you think that would work against your party in 2023?

Nobody cares because a leader must be a leader at all times. When you have about four children fighting and you are the father, you know how to come in and settle them amicably, not that you will apportion blames and single one out as the only good child while others are bad children. If you do that, you are escalating hatred among them.

For Ayu to have sanctioned the outcome of the state congress, does it mean that your group did not present your case every well the congress appeal committee?

We presented a very solid argument and we had a team that was led by the former deputy governor of Lagos State, Mrs Kofoworola Akerele-Bucknor and they gave constructive facts and evidences. And everything we presented was in good fate of the process.

How then did the appeal committee arrive at the decision of approving the outcome of the congress?

The appeal committee was neither here nor there but at the end of the report of the committee, the committee made reference to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) report and advised the NWC to read the report in order to make a very fine decision about the congress.

And we had the INEC report, which described the process as inconclusive. The entire process was an eye saw. So, whatever happens, we as a state, we are ready to go and set up our exco and operate as PDP. If Ayu likes, let him come to Lagos and tell us that we shouldn’t do so.

If you set up a parallel exco won’t it affect your chances of pursuing the case in court?

It won’t because it is part of our argument to show that we actually are the people on ground because if the process was free and fair, we will win convincingly and that is what we are sure of.

How did Lagos PDP get into this mess of unending controversy and crisis?

When it started, we agreed on a consensus congress and I salute the courage of Oyo State Governor, His Excellency, Engineer Seyi Makinde because he has used his energy and resources to see that Lagos PDP is in good hands. But there are hawkers in this party who are PDP in the night and APC in the morning, while some are PDP in morning and APC in the night. These are leaders of the party and we have confronted most of them and they were speechless.

But some chieftains of the party are blaming Governor Makinde of not managing the zone very well?

How is that possible? You remember this man has his own state to manage as a governor. What actually happened was that the Secondus administration was bent on putting Lagos PDP into crisis for whatever reason.

They started the Ekiti and Osun crisis, which brought us to the South-West Zonal congress. If not that Makinde was so clever, the South-West congress would have been a disaster. And this man has come to Lagos more than 20 times and unknowingly to him, those he was appealing to as aggrieved members party were working against him.

If I start to mention names you will be surprised. And the way forward is for Ayu and his team to come down and do the needful in Lagos. If we lose Lagos, it will be the end of our presidential ambition in 2023.

He is the national chairman and the buck stops at his table. The Board of Trustees (BoT) cannot talk to him and the national caucus cannot talk to him because he is a member of both organs of the party.

You said Ayu and the NWC should do the needful, what is the needful?

The needful is that his decision on the inauguration of Lagos PDP exco should be reversed and then let us come back to the table for a well constructive harmonized exco. Failure to do that, Lagos PDP is as good as a forgotten party. We have met him several times and even leaders of the BoT have met him on this.

From what you are saying, it is seems PDP has already lost 2023 general elections in Lagos State?

I’m not saying so because Ayu may tomorrow change his mind and come back for peaceful resolution of the crisis in Lagos but something have to trigger it. By the time we start boxing, the NWC will come back to their senses.

With this crisis, what is the fate of the party members that have declared their interest to run for one position or the other in the state?

It doesn’t matter because the dates of the congresses are still very far. The congresses would start on May 7, so something better can still come before them and if it doesn’t come, we will go into the congress the rough way.

What do you make of the decision of your party to jettison zoning ahead of the presidential convention?

Let me tell you the secret behind what is happening at the national, some members of the NWC are working for the ticket to be thrown open so that it will favour Atiku Abubakar. We have 37 members of the zoning committee, out of the 37, 21 members are from the north.

So, if eventually they put it to vote, the northern members of the committee will win and Ayu himself knew about this arrangement. But what Ayu doesn’t know is that immediately Atiku emerges as the presidential candidate of the party, the chairmanship will be rezoned to the south. Governor Nyesom Wike that I know very well would be in the forefront to make sure the chairmanship is rezoned to the south.

And they told Ayu from the beginning that his coming in does not mean that you would remain as chairman if a northerner emerge presidential candidate of the party. The only person I pity is Governor Seyi Makinde because he has worked a lot to ensure that the ticket is zoned to the south.

How determined is PDP to take over power from APC in 2023?

Where Ayu got it wrong is that he is mad about this Atiku presidential ambition and he is thinking that Chief Bode George will not support Atiku. But is it mandatory for all of us to support Atiku when already we are talking about zoning and power shift to the south.

How can all of us one day jump up and say we are supporting Atiku? As it stands now, let them throw it open and if they are not careful we will lose the presidency for one reason because majority of PDP state excos are standing with one leg because of crisis.

That of Osun State Governorship election, we will not win it because of the problems at hand in Osun PDP we can never go near victory. It is a fact and I’m saying this above all sentiment.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...