Despite the assurances by the Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Convention Organising Committee (NCOC), Governor Ahmadu Finitiri that the October 30 and 31 date for the convention remains unchanged, there are indications that the party may shift the date after all.

 

Finitiri had announced yesterday as commencement for the sale of nomination forms for the various offices, but at close of work yesterday, no form was sold because harmonisations by different zones have not been concluded.

 

New Telegraph learnt that the micro-zoning of the offices is delaying the sale of forms. Party sources disclosed that governors and leaders of the party from south will meet in Benin City, Edo State today, the same day their northern counterparts will be meeting at Bauchi State Lodge in Abuja, to decide on micro-zoning of offices. Said the source: “By the time these meetings are concluded, it will affect the period slated for the sale of forms.

 

Don’t forget that the Chairman of the Convention Committee said the sale of forms will begin on PDP may shift Oct. 30 Convention date Monday and end on Friday. “As we are speaking now, nobody has bought any form because the micro-zoning has not been concluded.”

 

PDP had, in a statement by National Organising Secretary, Austin Akobundu, said sales of nomination and expression of interest forms for national officers will begin from October 11 and end on Friday October 15, while the last date for submission is Saturday October 16. Screening of aspirants is slated for Monday October 18, while screening appeals arising is October 21.

 

The delay in resolving the micro-zoning problems might affect this timetable. New Telegraph was further told that the zones are having issues sharing the positions zoned to them, hence the meetings were called.

 

Under the new zoning arrangement, the positions of National Chairman, Deputy National Chairman (1), National Organising Secretary, National Legal Adviser, National Treasurer and National Youth Leader, will go to the north, while Deputy National Chairman (2), National Secretary and his deputy, National Publicity Secretary, National Woman Leader, National Financial Secretary and National Auditor, are zoned to the South.

 

These positions will be micro-zoned by the three geopolitical zones in each region. The source further disclosed that the position of National Secretary may be zoned to the South East.

He argued that: “In the last dispensation, when the position was zoned to the south, South West produced it while the Deputy National Chairman came from South-South, and that was (Prince Uche) Secondus.

The zone also produced the same Secondus as National Chairman while Deputy National Chairman who is now acting National Chairman, Elder Yomi Akinwomni is from South West.

“So for equity and fairness, the South East should produce the National Secretary.” It was gathered that division among South West leaders is the reason the position may likely elude the zone.”

The division is between the Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, the South West zonal Vice Chairman Taofeek Arapja, among others, on one side, and former Ekiti State governor Ayodele Fayose, on the other.

 

In the north, former Vice  President Atiku Abubakar and former President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki are opposed to the candidature of former President of the Senate David Mark, who is being supported for the chairmanship position.

 

Mark is being challenged by former Katisna State governor, Ibrahim Shema, his Gombe, Kogi and Kaduna State counterparts Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo, Ibrahim Idris and Ahmed Makarfi, respectively.

 

Former Senate President Prof. Iyorchia Ayu and the Deputy National Chairman (North) Suleiman Nazif, are also said to be in the race.

Meanwhile, it was gathered that the nomination fee for National Chairmanship position goes for N5 million, Deputy National Chairman (North and South), N3 million while other National Working Committee (NWC) positions go for N2 million each.

Those aspiring for national offices are expected to pay N750, 000

