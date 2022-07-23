PDP Mega rally: Okowa launches ‘Atikulate revolution’ for rescue Nigeria …receives APC, APGA defectors

Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa Saturday at the mega rally of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state declared open the ‘Operation Atikulate Revolution’ to rescue Nigeria from the current economic quagmire and infrastructural decay by 2023.

Although, former Governor James Ibori, his successor, Dr Emmanuel Uduaghan, including the Senator, representing Delta South, James Manager, boycotted the rally, at main-bowl of the Delta state University of Science and Technology, Ozoro, the Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Ndudi Elumelu, and his predecessor, Hon Leo Ogor, said the Atiku-Okowa joint ticket remains the only rescue option for Nigerians in 2023.

A former member of the Presidential Campaign of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Fred Okey, who led hundreds of defectors from Isoko ethnic nationality of the state and from the Grassroot Unity Movement, said he does not own the hawks surrounding President Muhammadu Buhari any apology for defecting to PDP.