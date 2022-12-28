News

PDP member killed in Oyo

A member of the Peoples Democratic Party in Oyo State, Mudashiru Baraka, has been killed.

He was said to have been killed by rival political thugs on Wednesday morning in Oyo town.

It was learnt that Baraka, a PDP grassroots mobiliser in the town, was hacked to death by his assailants at his father’s house in the morning.

Lamenting the attack was allegedly backed by some individuals in the opposition party, the ruling PDP in the state said others who escaped from the scene sustained various degrees of injuries while appealing to the state Commissioner of Police, CP Adebowale Williams, to bring culprits of the dastardly acts to justice expeditiously.

A statement by the State Publicity Secretary of PDP, Akeem Olatunju, on Wednesday, December 28, indicated that the deceased was murdered in cold blood at his family house in Oyo town in the early hours of Wednesday and the matter had already been reported at Durbar Police Station in Oyo.

Efforts to get police reactions through the state Police Public Relations Officer, Adewale Osifeso, proved abortive as his mobile number was not reachable.

 

