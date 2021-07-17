PDP more focused, ready to win 2023 Presidential Election –S’West Zonal Secretary, Owokoniran

Rahman Owokoniran is the South-West Zonal Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), is a former member of the Lagos State House of Assembly and Commissioner for Housing in Lagos State (2003), and lwas the chairman of the committee for the creation of 37 Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) in Lagos State. In this interview with OLADIPUPO AWOJOBI, he bares his mind on current issues in Nigeria.

What is your party doing to get a foothold in the South-West ahead of the 2023 general elections going by the fact that the region is APC-dominated?

In the real sense of the word, APC is not dominant in the South-West going by the records of presidential elections conducted in the zone since the beginning of the Fourth Republic. The last two elections were good references to the above fact. More like 47 to 52 per cent in 2015 to our disadvantage, while that of 2019 showed a mild improvement of our reference. But we are disadvantaged at the state level, having won only one state in the zone. We are abreast of our predicament and we have gone back to the drawing board to ensure redress. I can assure you that 2023 is going to be a repeat of 2003 if not better. We have learnt our lessons and we are redeeming our glorious moment in history.

There is leadership crisis in Lagos PDP, don’t you foresee this destroying the unity of the party in the state?

There is no leadership crisis in the Lagos State chapter of our party. We know the leader in Lagos State. The most senior member of our party in Lagos is Chief Olabode George. Again we are back to the drawing board to determine the architectural framework of our field operation. I can assure you that the mechanism to achieve our goal is very much in place.

Don’t you think changing the chairman close to the local government election will encourage further internal factions?

Yes, the timing of the court ruling on the matter of PDP Lagos Chairmanship poses a challenge, but it is nothing we cannot overcome. We certainly do not have control over the calendar of the judiciary. Again, COVID-19 poses additional problems for every institution, particularly the judiciary. For the safety of the court usage, for instance, some adjustments had to be in place so that the court premises can be COVID-19 compliant. All these and many other court adjustment programmes are responsible for several delays in the delivery of justice. Otherwise, this judgment could have come earlier. It definitely will slow down the progress made so far but our resolve to unite our party was not predicated on the chairman being one particular individual. We resolve not to upset the apple cart by rallying around the court-ousted chairman for the reconciliation process to be strengthened in the interim. And since the reconciliation process was not completed before the court ruling on the matter, the judgment becomes part of the talking point before meaningful progress can be made.

How prepared is your party to take over at the centre in 2023?

The efforts to reconcile and unite the party in preparation for the 2023 general elections are in top gear. Senator Bukola Saraki-led reconciliation committee is working round the clock and so are various reconciliation committees at the zonal level. The states continue from where the zones left it. We are deploying every tool within our reach to face the 2023 contest squarely. 2023 is about 24 months away, but we are approaching it as if it is happening in a couple of weeks.

As an opposition party, what is your assessment of the APC-led government, on security, provision of infrastructure and some other variables?

Look at where the APC government has left us. Its response to COVID-19 testing and prevention of the spread was very poor. The distribution of palliatives to support the working class and the poor were abysmal. We cannot account for the lives lost to COVID-19 today. We cannot account for asymptomatic members of our local communities. This is particularly worrisome because these carriers can later infect people. So far these aspects of our public health delivery are being ignored, expected to solve themselves. We learned of so many other countries being infected again with a different type of COVID-19 variants that emanated from South Africa and spreading across Europe, United States of America and other places. Again, APC government’s strategy and answer are to wish it away. Our public health delivery system remains what it is, it is still very poor. Our people are looking elsewhere for answers because of the hopelessness of waiting on the government. Security is a nightmare everywhere in the country. Communities are being raided as if we are in a war zone. There are numerous reports of kidnapping and banditry across the nation. To add to these horrors, the government’s response to terrorism has only aggravated the situation. It’s more like putting petrol on an already blazing fire. Moreover, the divisive approach of the APC government to issues of security is not helping either. The presidency has been nonchalant about the cries of our various communities for help. Instead of this government to provide the required support to secure the states and their communities, the president seems to have washed his hands off and allowing the people to fry. Sadly, his response to this vital issue after years of silence is that the governors are on their own.

