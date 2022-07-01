News

PDP mourns as Delta chair dies

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole Comments Off on PDP mourns as Delta chair dies

Ika South Local Government Area of Delta State is in mourning following the demise of Sir Jude Onya, the chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the council area, after a brief illness. Ika South shares boundary with Ika North East Local Government Area, where Governor Ifeanyi Okowa hailed from. Onya’s sudden death has sent grief across the rank and file of the ruling PDP in the state. He was said to have died yesterday afternoon when the sickness assumed an emergency dimension and efforts to save his life proved abortive. Reacting to the sad development, State Publicity Secretary, Dr Ifeanyi Osuoza, said it was an unexpected loss. “We are deeply saddened by this huge loss. He was a great and beloved grassroots leader and mobilizer of the party, whose charismatic camaraderie, influence and robust leadership style, not only stood him out for special recognition and encomiums amongst his political peers.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Rivers, labour unions differ over planned protest

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha

The Rivers State Government and leaders of labour unions, including the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC), are in for a showdown over a planned protest in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital. Leaders of the two major labour unions in the country, had in a statement announced their readiness to […]
News

Bayelsa govt commends level of work on Yenagoa/Oporoma Road project

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe

The Bayelsa State government has expressed delight with the level of work done so far on the Yenagoa /Oporoma road project. This is even as it charged contractors handling all government projects to redouble their efforts and ensure they meet completion deadlines. Speaking on an inspection tour of some of the ongoing projects in the […]
News

APC has taken over Lagos PDP structure, says Onitiri, senatorial aspirant

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Lagos Central PDP senatorial aspirant, Chief  Adesunbo Onitiri has alleged that the PDP structure in the state has been hijacked by the ruling APC.  He has, therefore, called on the PDP National Working Committee to urgently wade into the matter before it snowballs into a crisis which might tear the party apart.  The politician said […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica