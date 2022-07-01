PDP mourns as Delta chair dies

Ika South Local Government Area of Delta State is in mourning following the demise of Sir Jude Onya, the chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the council area, after a brief illness. Ika South shares boundary with Ika North East Local Government Area, where Governor Ifeanyi Okowa hailed from. Onya’s sudden death has sent grief across the rank and file of the ruling PDP in the state. He was said to have died yesterday afternoon when the sickness assumed an emergency dimension and efforts to save his life proved abortive. Reacting to the sad development, State Publicity Secretary, Dr Ifeanyi Osuoza, said it was an unexpected loss. “We are deeply saddened by this huge loss. He was a great and beloved grassroots leader and mobilizer of the party, whose charismatic camaraderie, influence and robust leadership style, not only stood him out for special recognition and encomiums amongst his political peers.”
