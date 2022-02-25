PDP must address zoning controversies in Ebonyi –Erhenede

Chief Mudi Erhenede is the Legal Adviser of the Ebonyi State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). In this interview with UCHENNA INYA, he speaks on the zoning debate over the 2023 governorship election in the state and activities of the Ebubeagu Security Network, among other issues

Do you see your party, which is now in opposition in Ebonyi State, reclaiming power from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2023?

Without sounding immodest and being boastful, I will answer this question by posing a question: If APC does not believe that the PDP has the potentials; capability and ability to take back power that truly belongs to them, do you think that they would have passed all these obnoxious laws that they are passing and forming all these militias that they are forming? It is because they recognize the fact that the people are with the PDP.

To use the worn out cliché, a tree does not make a forest. Only Governor Dave Umahi left the PDP and that is the irony of our democracy. One man leaves a party and that party becomes the opposition. And that is one man who did not win election for himself. He leaves and Ebonyi is now an APC state. Meanwhile, he left alone.

All the National Assembly members, who were elected with him on our platform are still in the party with him, yet Ebonyi is now an APC state. So, if President Muhammadu Buhari decamps to the PDP today, automatically, Nigeria becomes a PDP nation. Such view is only but a creation of journalists and public commentators. The governor of Ebonyi State is an APC man but Ebonyi is a PDP state. In law, that is what the position truly is because if you look at his Certificate of Return, APC did not appear there. And I know that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has not amended that Certificate of Return till today and it still reads Engr.

Dave Umahi of the PDP. So, how do people tell me that Ebonyi State is now an APC state simply because our flag bearer, who is holding that power in trust for us left our party? So, let’s correct it and let me reiterate that those who have been winning elections for the PDP since 1999 are still in PDP.

Barring rigging, I don’t see how anybody in APC will win election in this state. These are all unwilling apostles. A lot of people who are there do not even know what APC is all about. They are just there because their paymaster moved.

Ask yourself; if Umahi had remained in the PDP, a lot of all these people who are dancing themselves lame now, will they have gone to APC? The answer is no! And it is even more laughable that it is those people who joined from the PDP that are making the loudest noise. If you call them and ask them about the philosophy and ideology of the APC, what they will tell you is that our governor has connected to the centre. It makes nonsense of the entire thing.

Zoning has become a topical debate in Nigeria and Ebonyi State in particular ahead of the 2023 elections. Do you consider it the best for your party, considering your earlier analysis on its implications?

First and foremost, zoning is not in our constitution. Zoning is a product of convenience, equity and the need to be your brother’s keeper. These are the things that gave birth to zoning. The closest thing to zoning is the federal character principle that is enshrined in our constitution. But I think that we have reached a point where we are almost becoming slaves to zoning.

Integrity, qualification, competence, character and every other thing that should count first are being sacrificed on the altar of zoning. The situation is also the same in our nation today. Coming to the Ebonyi experience, I will speak as a PDP member. I was lucky to be part of the Sam Egwu administration both in his first and second term in office. And the question of zoning was very much in discourse. At the time Dr. Egwu was wounding up his tenure as governor, some of us who were his appointees and his boys were of the view that power should come to Ebonyi South.

That was our agitation and we predicated our argument on the blocs that made up the state- Abakaliki and Afikpo blocs. And I want to be quoted that we had argued that Egwu had taken the turn of the Abakaliki bloc but he had a different opinion. He advised that there was nothing like blocs. That we should go by what can be clearly defined, which is the zones and that they are three senatorial zones recognized by the constitution and that it is safer to work with that arrangement. Therefore, in his wisdom, he handed over power to the Central and that was what brought about the emergence of Chief Martin Elechi.

Following the same premise, after his tenure, the South now felt it was their own turn. And today, we have Umahi on the throne. Now, the three zones have enjoyed this rotation on the basis of what the first governor introduced. But my worry today is that it does appear as though somebody somewhere is trying to cut corners.

I have heard in high and low places, even in my own party people, talking about blocs and I am worried. I am worried because there is no time we met to say that power will now be rotated between Abakaliki and Afikpo blocs. In one of our caucus meetings, I was the one who moved a motion that the state chairmanship of the PDP should be allowed for the South on the basis that we were going to follow that zoning arrangement which would have meant that power will go back to the North, return to the Central and then, back again to the South.

But thereafter, I began to hear even the APC “superman” saying power will go to the Abakaliki bloc. And this has set my mind agitated whether we have gone back to blocs again. And if we have gone back to blocs, when was it discussed, so that thereafter, the Abakaliki bloc after doing their eight years again, are we going back to bloc or zone? When somebody in Abakaliki bloc, as they are using it now, has done eight years again for instance, will you now say depending on which of the two zones in Abakaliki (North and Central) that produces a governor that we are going by bloc or zone.

As a PDP member, not as a Legal Adviser this time, I will be calling on the leaders and stakeholders of the PDP to convene or convoke a meeting as quickly as possible, where stakeholders will agree on the arrangement that we are taking into the 2023 elections. Are we going to do zoning as per the three component parts of the state or are we doing blocs because as it stands today? Let me make myself clear that I am not against anybody; I am not fighting anybody. I will support anybody that my party produces as its flag bearer.

But by my training; I know that if the foundation is weak, whatever you put on it may not stand. We cannot be talking about equity, justice and all of that and yet not have the courage to either say or do justice. So, let the party leaders come and say we are doing bloc for instance. The implication of that will be that anybody from the North and Central zones is free to participate, which by implication will disqualify the South. But if you are not doing blocs but going by zoning as introduced by Egwu, the party should define whose turn it is to take now in PDP.

Remember I said the party started from Egwu in the North and after which it got to Elechi in the Central and now South. If we are going to keep that rotation, somebody from the South can even be the first this time to take a shot. And if you say it is bloc, we sit down on a table to agree because eight years will soon come and go.

Today, we may think it is far. Let us prevent that argument that will come in eight years’ time. After all, what is wrong in deciding that in PDP today for instance, we are no longer going by zoning but we are now doing bloc. In the absence of that, I am of the view that whoever has capacity in the state and thinks he can run for governorship and win it, should be allowed to participate irrespective of which zone that such a person comes from. My argument is very clear, if it is the turn of the North, there is no reason anybody from the Central should declare interest or be participating. And if it is the turn of the Central, somebody from the North should not participate. Same thing should go for the South.

I know that as at today, Engr. Fidelis Nwankwo who is from the north has indicated interest and he is indeed consulting in the PDP and so also is Hon. Sylvester Ogbaga. In the Central, my good friend, Hon. Anayo Edwin has indicated interest and Sen. Igwe Nwagu has indicated interest too and so also has Senator Obinna Ogba.

They are all from the Central. Therefore, the question must be asked and answered whether we are doing blocs or zones. I want to be quoted clearly that if PDP does not come out to make itself clear whether in Ebonyi State we are now doing rotation between the two blocs; Abakaliki and Afikpo, it should be by zones. And if we are not doing any of these and if the party cannot come out to take a stand on any of these because we are not APC but PDP and therefore must define these issues.

Outside these two situations, I will very much oblige the party to allow everybody to throw their hats into the ring. Whoever wins the primary becomes our candidate. We will work for him, we will support him. You know why this has become very imperative? At the creation of Ebonyi, we had a big issue in this part of the state, which is the South. People talk about a charter of equity which nobody has been able to produce or see.

Are we going to go back to that debate again? So, this is the ample time to define it. There is no harm, unless somebody somewhere has something to hide. But if it is not discussed and agreed upon, I will also encourage a lot of people from the South to show interest in the governorship race. And if after our primary, anybody emerges from any of the zones, we will work for him. But if they want to prevent that as a matter of urgency, the matter should be discussed! Even at the national level, the PDP must also do its best to address this issue of zoning because leaving it in the dark will affect the chances of the party in 2023.

Don’t you think that not taking a clear position on zoning now could be a strategy that could work in favour your party?

Why won’t it favour our party? There is nothing as powerful as truth and justice. We do a lot of things for political convenience, political gains and personal interests. These are things that have put our democracy in jeopardy. For example, today, you will see a Bola Tinubu loyalist say there was an agreement between him and President Muhammadu Buhari that he would hand over power to him after his tenure.

When we are opaque about certain transactions, we run into this kind of crises. Do you want to tell me that if Nigerians were brought into to the extent of knowing at the time that agreement was struck, if there was actually such an agreement between the both camps, that Tinubu will be having a tough time trying to get them to implement it? But when you try to hide it, you lose out because secret things end secretly.

What will PDP lose if it convenes a meeting and asks if we are working on the basis of zones or blocs? If they answer that question and the next is whose turn is it to go would be discussed. Does it not put us on a stronger footing than hiding and pretending that yes, we know that this thing could be a problem but we can’t discuss it now? Then, eight years from now, it will arise again. So, for me, I don’t think that shifting the goal-post or preventing the proverbial doomsday solves any problem. It doesn’t. So, let us discuss it and say this person you can wait and the other, you can go.

What’s your assessment of politics and democratic governance so far in Ebonyi, having been an active player in the state in the last three decades?

The progresses we made since the inception of democracy till about a year or two ago are clearly being eroded by the present government in Ebonyi State. Democracy thrives on tolerance, freedom to express opinions, freedom of association. But all those rights and privileges are now under attack in Ebonyi courtesy of the present government headed by Umahi. Democracy is not faring very well in Ebonyi under this clime. But for those of us who still believe that democracy is the best form of government, we will continue to advocate at the risk of our lives and property that those basic things the constitution guarantees Nigerians should not be taken away so lightly by anybody, no matter how highly placed.

In specific terms, can you highlight some of those democratic ethos that you feel has been compromised by the present government in Ebonyi State?

Taking it from the most recent because they are legion is the passage of an obnoxious, wicked and subjective law christened Cybercrime Prohibition Law 2021 by the Ebonyi State government. The law is bad, dangerous and undemocratic in all respects of the word. That is the biggest assault on democracy and democratic beliefs. The very essence of the law is to stifle all forms of opposition. Anybody who does not agree with the views and opinions of the governor and ventures to position himself as a citizen journalist in the sense that you can express yourself via any of the social media platforms would have committed a cybercrime offence in the state. This is not minding whether what you have said is the truth, or whether you are just expressing an opinion in a matter of public interest, so long as what you are expressing does not favour or suit the desires, the whims and caprices of the governor of the day, you must have committed a cybercrime. It is primitive, unfortunate and the biggest assault, the biggest challenge, the biggest threat to our voyage into democracy.

Many people feel that your party is not doing enough to protect and fight for its members held under the Cybercrime Law. What’s your party doing to secure freedom and justice for its detained and attacked members?

In the particular case of the Publicity Secretary of the PDP in Ebonyi State, Chika Nwoba, who is currently being remanded, the fact is that it is accidental, not intentional that most leaders did not show up in court when he was arraigned. If you remember very well, the incident took place immediately after the Christmas and New Year celebrations. So, most leaders had just returned back to their base. As the Legal Adviser to the party, I was already outside the state. Having spent Christmas here in Ebonyi, I felt it was time for me to visit my family in Delta and these things happened so fast. In fact, until Chika’s ‘abduction’ by the dreaded Ebubeagu militia, nobody knew about this law in Ebonyi State.

What relevant aspects of this Ebonyi Cybercrime Law makes it obnoxious and draconian?

I have described that law as the most subjective piece of legislation in history. Sections 4, 5, 6 and may be 8 of that law is highly subjective because the law was made to protect only an individual, not an institution. Therefore, how that individual for whom that law was made perceives whatever anybody does is what will determine whether you have committed a crime or not. For example, Ibiam Ibiam Junior has been arraigned in court and the man that they are alleging was offended and insulted by some of the things he wrote is Engr. Dave Nweze Umahi. Yet, he is not a witness in any of those trials. You see the trick and treachery in the whole thing. You wrote about a governor; there is no law that says the Governor cannot come and testify in a matter where he is a complainant. But if you go through any of those charges, they are all in the public domain, that beneficiary of that law- (Governor Umahi) has never been listed as a witness in any of these cases. So who is fooling who? Secondly, it is all about how he perceives it. If as I am sitting here as his former friend and former party member, if I write now that Governor Umahi is a very good man and he feels that I am just cajoling him, I would have committed a cybercrime. So, you see that the said law is not objective. It is all based on how he sees or perceives things.

What is your party’s expectation towards the motion sponsored by the PDP House of Representatives members from Ebonyi State calling on the Inspector General of Police to investigate activities of the Ebubeagu Security Network?

We commend our members in the House who sponsored and moved that motion. Like they say, a man who invites the police or goes to court to come and look into the cause of disagreement between you and him is seeking for peace. So, it is the most civilized thing to do. Even in opposition, we don’t want to divorce ourselves from the very principles we hold dear as a political party. The PDP is a responsible party and that is why it has chosen to tow the path of the law even amidst these provocations. We don’t want to consider any other alternative which is self-help and can lead to anarchy because if Ebubeagu is killing innocent members of our party using this obnoxious law to hound us and put us in prison.

