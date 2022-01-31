Metro & Crime

PDP Must avoid mistakes of the past to succeed in 2023-Chieftain

Former member of the Kogi state House of Assembly from Lokoja 2 constituency and Chieftain of the PDP in Kogi State, Hon. Danladi Bababudon has warned that the party’s leadership must avoid mistakes of the past if it must reclaim power, come 2023.

Hon. Bababudon stated this on Monday while addressing executives and members of the party from the Lokoja and Kogi Koton Karfe local government areas.

He said the party leadership must ensure justice while producing candidates for Presidential, Governorship, National Assembly down to ward councillors across the country.

“Our leaders at both national and state level must the advantage of the flows already eating up the ruling APC, to correct past mistakes by ensuring justice  in producing flag bearers from the presidency to local governments in the country,” he said.

Hon. Bababudon, who formally declared his ambition to contest for the National Assembly seat to represent Lokoja/Kogi KKF federal constituency, said his ambition will be rancour-free.

He said what the party need now is to ensure that members and leaders speak in one voice to avoid unnecessary issues.

He reiterated that the PDP and members can only succeed when there are crises and rancour-free.

“I want us to be mindful of one thing, my aspiration is rancour-free, devoid of any ill-feeling, whatever is the outcome, and I will take it in good faith. If it is possible, I will admonish my co-contestants that we can only succeed in a crisis and rancour-free party. Nobody can succeed in a party bedevilled in crises. In that vein, my aspiration is devoid of all these issues.”

According to Bababudon, there was an agreement between Lokoja and Kogi KKF on how the House of Rep seat will be rotated.

 

 

