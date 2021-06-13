Politics

PDP must be united to win future elections, says Arapaja

Smarting from the commitment given by the former Governor of Ekiti State, Dr. Ayodele Fayose to work for a united Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the South- West, the party Zonal Chairman, Ambassador Tofeek Arapaja has said that the unity of the party is critical for its success in the next elections.

 

Arapaja who stated this at the party’s Zonal Working Committee meeting at the Oyo State Government House, Agodi, Ibadan stated without intra-party unity such a dream will be a mirage..

 

He pointed out that now that factional differences have been put aside, the party in the South-West must work diligently and hard enough to win back the confidence of   people in preparation for forthcoming elections. He stressed further that PDP is capable of winning all the South-West states as long as its members are prepared to do all that is necessary to win elections come 2023.

 

 

The party also deliberated on issues affecting the nation, especially security threats affecting the nation and the economy, lamenting that citizens are living way below the poverty line due to poor leadership.

 

Responding to reporters’ questions on the progress of the party so far after the meeting, the South-West Secretary, Hon. Rahman Owokoniran stated that the party was moving progressively in the right direction, adding that it is now a point of duty for PDP to save the nation.

 

Among those present at the meeting were the South-West Woman Leader, Chief Mrs Bose Adedibu; the South-West Legal Adviser, Barr. Gbenga Kukoyi, the SW Financial Secretary, Mr Rasaq Adewoyin, South- West Publicity Secretary, Chief Olusanya Atofarati and Organising Secretary, Barr. Amuwa Benson.

