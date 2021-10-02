News

PDP must get zoning right to salvage Nigeria, says Bode George

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

Former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Deputy National Chairman, Chief Bode George yesterday said while zoning is not part of the constitution of Nigeria, it is a workable arrangement which has sustained the party in the past 23 years. George, who spoke in Lagos, also declared that he has no interest in contesting the chairmanship of the party despite the zoning of the position to the North.

When asked to comment on the decision of the party to zone the chairmanship position to the North, he said the decision by the Zoning Committee was a mere recommendation which must be subjected to debate and discussions by the PDP leaders.

Bode George is one of the PDP chieftains in the South- West that was speculated to have interest in contesting the chairmanship position of the party ahead of October convention. While he confirmed that many people have been calling on him to contest again, he declared that he had no interest in the position again. “At 76, 77, I am still a young man. People have been calling on me to contest, what am I looking for,” he asked.

He however advised the party to try as much as possible to get it right with the zoning of offices, stressing that the founding fathers of the party adopted the formula to ensure that every region has a fair share of major political offices in the country. George said contrary to belief among some members of the party, party offices zoned to a particular region are usually micro- zoned for fairness and equity among the constituent states. He explained that it is only the Presidency that is not micro-zoned.

Our Reporters

