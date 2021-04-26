News

PDP: N10bn fraud allegation against NWC spurious, irresponsible

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said N10 billion fraud allegation against its leadership by Kassim Afegbua was spurious and irresponsible.

 

 

Afegbua had petitioned the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC), accusing the PDP National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus-led National Working Committee (NWC) of failure to account for the sum of N10 billion the party released from the sale of presidential, governorship, state and National Assembly nomination forms in 2017.

 

 

Afegbua in the petition, which he submitted to the EFCC on Monday, alleged that the NWC restored to the use of Morufu Nigeria Limited as a “conduit pipe for financial mismanagement in the sales of forms in 2019 was an aberration.”

 

 

According to him, the Prince Secondus-led NWC failed to live up to the expectations of strengthening the party to play its formidable role as a virile opposition party.

 

 

He called on the EFCC and ICPC Chairmen to ensure that due diligence is carried out to safeguard Nigerian democracy and guarantee the interest of the party’s overwhelming members.

 

But PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, at a press conference said there is no truth in the allegation, describing the sum as fictitious.

 

 

Ologbondiyan disclosed that PDP generated the sum of N4.6 billion “and raised a budget for its expenditure, in line with all known financial regulations of our party.

 

 

“This budget passed through the organs of our party and received the approvals from the NWC, the Governors’ Forum, the Board of Trustees as well as other organs of the party.”

 

According to him, the budget was presented to the National Executive Committee (NEC) and received final approval.

