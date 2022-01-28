News

PDP: N3trn fuel subsidy a scam

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said the N3 trillion proposed by the Federal Government to subsidise the cost of importation of petroleum products into the country is a scam. PDP in a statement by the National Publicity Secretary Debo Ologunagba, said though it is not against subsidising petroleum products for Nigerians, it is against the N3 trillion being demanded. The party wondered why an additional N2. 557 trillion should be added to the N443 billion already approved for fuel subsidy in the 2022 budget.

“The APC government cannot justify the proposed increase in fuel subsidy in the face of incontrovertible evidence of slowing economy and consequential decrease in consumption of petroleum products in Nigeria due largely to the rudderless, irresponsible and insensitive economic policies of the APC as well as the adverse effect of the COVID-19 pandemic,” PDP argued.

It accused the APC of always padding the cost of fuel subsidy towards every election cycle, noting that the cost rose from N24 billion in 2016 to N144.53 billion in 2017, and later to N878 billion in 2018, just before the 2019 general elections. “It is clear that the APC increased fuel subsidy to N1.4 trillion in 2021 and now barefacedly seeks additional N2.557 trillion to have a cumulative subsidy bill of N3 trillion in 2022 to prosecute the 2023 elections having realised that it has a tough battle with Nigerians because of its monumental failures.” PDP said the figures bandied by the APC, as domestic consumption and landing costs could not be substantiated and are heavily doctored. The party also called on the National Assembly to reject the N2.557 trillion additions for fuel subsidy at this critical time, stating that approving such would be a great and unpardonable disservice to Nigerians.

 

