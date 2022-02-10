PDP NASS caucus to party: Be ready for fallout of APC convention

As Anyim seeks support for presidential ambition

The National Assembly caucus of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has advised the party to be ready to receive defectors from the All Progressives Congress (APC) after the February 26 national convention. Senate Minority Leader, Enyinnaya Abaribe, and his House of Representatives counterpart, Ndudi Elumelu, who spoke at a consultative meeting with PDP presidential aspirant Senator Anyim Pius Anyim, foresee mass defection from the ruling party due to the disaffection that might trail its convention. Elumelu, particularly, described the APC as a disjointed party, adding: “PDP has successfully shown that it can lead the way.

It behooves on us to be more united. The fallout of February 26 will form a new Nigeria where PDP will be leading the progressives to rescue Nigeria.” According to the lawmaker, while PDP has completed it convention and congresses without rancour, the APC ended up producing 92 instead of 36-statechairmen and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). “So, I wonder how they are going to do their convention.”

He pleaded with PDP presidential aspirants to talk to their supporters and refrain from use of abusive or foul language. “We should not insult ourselves (because) at the end of the day, it is the same house that we all belong to. Let all of you go out and canvass for support. Tell the people why you think you are competent enough to be the president of Nigeria and carry our flag. That is something that is very important.

“We don’t want to see people talking about age, talking about what is not encouraging. What is encouraging is for us to take over Nigeria because APC has corrupted Nigeria. And because they have done that, we can only show Nigerians that we are the best alternative to the APC,” Elumelu noted. Senator Abaribe on his part, expressed the belief that Anyim’s popularity and grassroots appeal would count as assets for the PDP and Nigerians desirous of a new nation in 2023. “How can we tell you not to go ahead being one of our own? On behalf of the joint-caucus of the National Assembly, we say go on and take charge. We are with you,” he assured. Anyim, a former Senate president and one-time Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), had told the lawmakers that he sees the National Assembly as his primary constituency, and assured that he would be guided by whatever advice they gave him.

“Each time I look back at my political history, I vividly remember that my National Assembly experience is still my best. I needed to report myself to my primary constituency. If you are hearing about this journey, I felt this formal outing will make us to explain it better. “The whole idea is for people to know that we believe in PDP, we are proud of PDP, committed to PDP and our future is tied to PDP. Some time ago, I took a look at the political environment and said I should on your behalf seek the Office of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in 2023,” he said.

