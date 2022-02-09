News

PDP NASS caucus to party: Be ready for fallout of APC convention

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Abuja Comments Off on PDP NASS caucus to party: Be ready for fallout of APC convention

*As Anyim seeks support for presidential ambition

The National Assembly caucus of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has advised the party to be ready to receive defectors from the All Progressives Congress (APC) after the February 26 national convention.

Senate Minority Leader, Enyinnaya Abaribe, and his House of Representatives counterpart, Ndudi Elumelu, who spoke at a consultative meeting with PDP presidential aspirant Senator Anyim Pius Anyim, Wednesday, foresee mass defection from the ruling party due to the disaffection that might trail its convention.

Elumelu, particularly, described the APC as a disjointed party, adding, “PDP has successfully shown that it can lead the way. It behoves on us to be more united. The fallout of February 26 will form a new Nigeria where PDP will be leading the progressives to rescue Nigeria.”

According to the lawmaker, while PDP has completed its convention and congresses without rancour, the APC ended up producing 92 instead of 36-state-chairmen and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). “So, I wonder how they are going to do their convention.”

He pleaded with PDP presidential aspirants to talk to their supporters and refrain from use of abusive or foul language.

“We should not insult ourselves (because) at the end of the day, it is the same house that we all belong to. Let all of you go out and canvas for support. Tell the people why you think you are competent enough to be the president of Nigeria and carry our flag. That is something that is very important.

“We don’t want to see people talking about age, talking about what is not encouraging. What is encouraging is for us to take over Nigeria because APC has corrupted Nigeria. And because they have done that, we can only show Nigerians that we are the best alternative to the APC,” Elumelu noted.

Senator Abaribe on his part, expressed the belief that Anyim’s popularity and grassroots appeal would count as assets for the PDP and Nigerians desirous of a new nation in 2023.

“How can we tell you not to go ahead being one of our own? On behalf of the joint-caucus of the National Assembly, we say go on and take charge. We are with you,” he assured.

Anyim, a former Senate president and one-time Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), had told the lawmakers that he sees the National Assembly as his primary constituency, and assured that he would be guided by whatever advice they gave him.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Ethnic crisis: Nigeria’s corporate existence under threat -PDP

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has expressed concern that the rising sectional disagreements and violent conflicts in various parts of the country are threatening the corporate existence of the country.   The party said this was exacerbated by the insensitive, divisive and parochial approach to governance by the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal Government. PDP, […]
News

2023: More groups support Osinbajo

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim

The coordinating support group for Vice President Yemi Osinbajo’s presidential ambition, The Progressive Project (TPP), has said that the membership of the private sector, the media, businessmen and other professional bodies, have swelled up. TPP stated this yesterday in a statement issued by the Director of Operations in Abuja, Alhaji Usman Aliyu Usman. According to […]
News

Fire razes Nigeria Immigration Service headquarters

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Nigeria Immigration Service headquarters in Abuja has been razed by fire in the early hours of Sunday. The Service which disclosed this in a statement on its official Twitter handle said the fire affected some of the offices in the headquarters. The fire, whose cause is still being investigated, has been put out by firefighters. […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica