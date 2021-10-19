PDP National Sec: S’East’s consensus arrangement fails

…Muo-Aroh submits form, to challenge Anyanwu

Plans by the South-East to field a consensus candidate for the position of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Secretary has failed as two aspirants have filed nominations.

A member of the National Executive Committee (NEC) Okey Muo-Aroh and Senator Sam Anyanwu, who was announced as the consensus candidate after a stakeholders’ meeting in Enugu last week, submitted their forms at the national secretariat in Abuja.

Anyanwu, who was the first to submit his form, denied that he was imposed on the South-East chapter of the party. Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike had been accused of rail roading PDP leaders in the zone to adopt Anyanwu as the consensus candidate.

But he said he was nominated by PDP governors and other leaders of the party in the region. Anyanwu said, “Governor Wike is not from the South-East and couldn’t have played a role in my emergence. “I can never be imposed by anybody because I am a moving machine for the party.

There is no problem in the South-East. “I am a very humble person, I am very humane and of course a pure and true loyal party member that everybody wants to listen to.”

The aspirant, who represented Imo East in the National Assembly, promised that his emergence as PDP National Secretary would witness mass defection to the party.

He said: “There is going to be a tsunami of defection from the APC to the PDP, especially in Imo State where I come from and other states in the South-East.

“As we speak, most people in the APC, having heard that I have emerged as the consensus candidate of the party, refused to participate in last Saturday’s congress, because they are preparing to move to the PDP.

“So, there is going to be a total tsunami, total earthquake in the South-East from the APC to the PDP.” But Muo-Aroh denied that leaders of the party in the zone reached a consensus on the position of PDP National Secretary, describing consensus as the bane of the party in the South-East.

He wondered why the position originally zoned to Anambra State was taken to Imo while the post of National Auditor was given to the state. “Nobody was privy to any ar rangement that we heard that the office of the national secretary has been zoned to Anambra, auditor to Imo State,” Muo-Aroh said

According to him, Imo delegates at the meeting rejected the position of national secretary “because it was given to Anambra”. Muo-Aroh said he consulte Dr. Iyorchia Ayu, who was adopted as consensus national chairmanship candidate by the North, before submitting his form.

“He is a man I have worked with over the years, from PDM to the formation of this party. I believe that Iyorchia Ayu will not be party to any type of impunity, and that is what is giving some of us the confidence to even want to participate further,” he said.

The aspirant promised to bring his wealth of experience “as an administrator, a lawyer to assist the party to stabilise itself and win elections” if elected.

Like this: Like Loading...