PDP NEC meets today, considers zoning c’ttee report

The National Executive Committee (NEC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will meet today to consider the report of the Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi Committee on Zoning of National Offices at this month’s National Convention of the party.

The committee, at its meeting last Thursday, recommended the swapping of current positions held in the party between the North and South. Last Monday, the committee’s report was submitted to the PDP National Working Committee (NWC), which will in turn, submit it to the NEC today. The recommendation, which zoned the National Chairmanship position to the North, has been generating reactions from party stakeholders.

Some PDP leaders were reportedly not happy that the committee made its report public before submitting it to the party that set it up. It was learnt that party leaders from the North who have been nursing presidential ambition in 2023 are not happy with the committee’s recommendation. According to the source, only Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom, who incidentally is Deputy Chairman of the Zoning Committee, supported the swapping of the national offices, when the governors met on Wednesday, a day before the committee’s final meeting. His Bauchi State counterpart, Bala Mohammed, who has already commenced campaigning for the 2023 presidency, reportedly opposed it. It is not yet known what the positions of Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State, who is Chairman of the PDP Governors’ Forum, and Ahmadu Umaru Finitiri of Adamawa State, who chairs the PDP National Convention Organising Committee (NCOC) are. The North is reportedly divided as the North Central is fully in support of the zoning committee’s decision. Former President of the Senate David Mark, who is from Benue State, may likely emerge as the party’s National Chairman. His chairmanship will suit the calculation of the party, to throw the presidential ticket in 2023 open to every part of the country.

