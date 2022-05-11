News

PDP NEC to discuss zoning, convention

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will hold its National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting today, preparatory for the National Convention on 28th of this month, where the presidential candidate of the party is expected to emerge. On why the meeting was shifted twice, theNationalSecretary, Senator Samuel Anyanwu, said in a statement that it was because the earlier date clashed with the local government delegate election involving all members of the party. The meeting is expected to discuss the report of Governor Samuel Ortom-led zoning committee, as well as the venue and members of the convention-organising committee.

The Ortom committee was saddled with the responsibility of recommending the zoning of the presidential ticket for next year’s election. Though aspirants from both the North and South are among the 15 aspirants cleared to contest the May 28 primary, there have been agitations that PDP should zone its ticket to the South. The Ortom committee reportedly recommended an open contest for all the aspirants, but it is NEC, which is the second highest decisionmaking organ of the party that will have the final say on the matter. There is strong indication that Abuja, the nation’s capital, will host the PDP National Convention.

At the time of filing this report, no state government has offered to host the convention. In2018, itwasheldinPort Harcourt, Rivers State. NEC will ratify the venue as well as the names of the organising committee memberstobepresentedtoitbythe NationalWorking Committee (NWC). Meanwhile, Forum of PDP Former Presiding Officers of State Houses of Assembly (PDP-FOSHA) has set up a 10- man committee to liaise with the presidential aspirants and the PDP leadership to ensure credible and successful convention.

Chairman of the forum InuwaGarba, atapressconference, addedthatthecommittee would synthesize the submissions of the aspirants who appearedbeforemembersof the forum with a view to advising themonthebestaspirantwho will fly the PDP flag in the 2023 presidential election.

 

