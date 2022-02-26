PDP: Nigerians must remain vigilant to checkmate APC’s antics

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said the new Electoral Act is a death knell for alleged election rigging by the All Progressives Congress (APC), ballot box snatching, stuffing and alteration of election results at the collation centers against the expressed will of the people. PDP in a statement by National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba said that with the new Electoral Act, President Muhammadu Buhari and “the APC had come to their wits end and bowed to the sustained pressure by the PDP and Nigerians for the entrenchment of processes that can guarantee free, fair, transparent and credible elections in 2023.”

The party described the signing of the bill as a triumph of the Nigerian people and their determination to enthrone a process that ensures that votes cast at the polling units count. PDP called on Nigerians not to rest on their oars but to further strengthen their resolve by rallying themselves to take charge of their polling units and ensure that their votes are transparently counted and transmitted in the 2023 general elections.

“Nigerians must note that the APC in its desperation will not give up easily but attempt to device other means to frustrate credible elections in the country. “Our party therefore charges Nigerians and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to be at alert and resist all shenanigans of the APC ahead of the 2023 elections,” PDP advised.

