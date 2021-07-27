PDP, Nigeria’s only hope in 2023 –Tambuwal

Sokoto State Governor Aminu Tambuwal insists the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) remains the only hope Nigeria has to overcome its current challenges.

The Chairman, PDP Governors’ Forum, said this on Sunday at a reception at Government House, Bauchi, in honour of the 13 PDP governors who came to the state capital for a meeting. Tambuwal said only the PDP had the solutions to the various challenges facing the country, promising that the party would return to power in 2023.

Represented by Governor Darius Ishaku of Taraba State, Tambuwal lamented that the country was going through hard times due to its security problems, including insurgency, banditry, kidnapping, unemployment and poverty. Tambuwal said: “We have no hope except in the PDP.

We will live in the PDP and salvage whatever the country is left off when we regain power in 2023. “If you look around, all PDP states are where there is work ongoing and I am sure, I am speaking the facts and minds of many Nigerians.

“Those who are running and leaving the PDP to where their sins are forgiven, so if you are a bad and corrupt man, come over to the APC where your sins are forgiven. We do not agree and believe in intimidation, we will remain in PDP. We will capture power, change and improve Nigeria.

“Those who said that they were going to conquer and remove Boko Haram in six months, it is now six years and they are still there, they cannot do it. It is getting worse; there are now several Boko Harams, not one Boko Haram. It is now herdsmen Boko Haram, herdsmen Haram.”

He, however, appealed to Nigerians to give PDP another change in 2023, assuring them that the party would change the narratives within the shortest time if given the opportunity in the next general elections.

Like this: Like Loading...