PDP: No decision yet on zoning of 2023 presidency

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said that it is yet to decide on the zone to fly its flag in the 2023 presidential election.

The Governor Bala Mohammed-led Peoples Democratic Party Committee on the Review of the 2019 General Elections, had recommended that the party should throw open the contest for its 2023 Presidential ticket.

The Chairman of the committee, Governor Bala Mohammed, had said: “We think that every Nigerian from every part of the country should be given the opportunity to choose the best candidate through a credible primary election as a way of institutionalising a merit-based leadership recruitment process for the country.”

In reaction, the PDP National Public Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, stated that the party has not adopted any of the recommendations issued by the Governor Bala Mohammed-led Committee.

In a post on his Twitter handle, he said: “Due to enquiries from our members and the general public, it has become imperative to clarify that PDP is yet to adopt any of the recommendations proposed by the Senator Bala Mohammed‘s Committee on the Review of the 2019 Elections.

“As such, it will be incongruous for anyone to assert that any decision has been taken by PDP on the zoning of the Presidency ahead of the 2023 general elections.

“PDP leaders, members and supporters are enjoined to note that party is yet to take any decision on the proposals presented by the committee.”

