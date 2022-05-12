News Top Stories

PDP nominates Danjuma La’ah as new Deputy Minority Whip

Posted on Author Chukwu David Comment(0)

The Senate yesterday received the nomination of Senator Danjuma La’ah (Kaduna South) as the new Deputy Minority Whip from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). The nomination is contained in a letter signed by the PDP National Secretary, Senator Samuel Anyawu addressed to Senate President Ahmad Lawan.

It was read at the start of the plenary. Anyawu said La’ah’s nomination was necessitated by the recent defection of the former Minority Whip, Senator Ibrahim Abdullahi Danbaba (Sokoto South), to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). Raising a Point of Order – 1(b) of the Senate Standing Rules, Senator George Sekibo (PDP, Rivers East) lamented the defection of PDP legislators who occupied the position. Danbaba’s predecessor Senator Emmanuel Bwacha had earlier defected to the APC.

Deciding on Sekibo’s point of order, Lawan ruled him out of order, saying his observation was not in line with the provisions of Order 1(b) of the Senate Standing Orders 2022 (as amended). He, however, urged the new Deputy Minority Whip to perform his functions to bring about stability and productivity to the Senate.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Senate’s Chief Whip, Orji Kalu, tasks African leaders on development

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu has called on Africans in the diaspora to contribute to the growth and progress of the African continent by participating in the political process in their respective countries.   The former governor stressed that Africa has untapped potential, adding that with […]
News

Fela, still my best African artiste ever – American Richardine Bartee

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

  A whole lot of musical talents and legends have come out of Africa and it is rather belabouring and almost impossible to make a pick of any one who can be considered the best ever. But when the question of who the best African artist of all time is was put to Richardine Bartee, […]
News

Customs collects N38.8bn revenue in 3 months

Posted on Author Paul Ogbuokiri

The Area 11 Command, Onne Port Command of Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has declared a total revenue of N38.87 billion as revenue collected from January to March, 2021. Customs Area Controller (CAC) for Area ll Command, Onne Port, Comptroller Auwal Mohammed, who disclosed this in a statement in Port Harcourt, said the revenue figure was […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica