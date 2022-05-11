News

PDP nominates Danjuma La’ah as new Deputy Minority Whip

The Senate Wednesday received the nomination of Senator Danjuma La’ah (Kaduna South) as the new Deputy Minority Whip from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The nomination is contained in a letter signed by the PDP National Secretary of Senator Samuel Anyawu addressed to Senate President Ahmad Lawan. It was read at the start of the plenary.

Anyawu said La’ah’s nomination following the recent defection of the former Minority Whip, Senator Ibrahim Abdullahi Danbaba (Sokoto South), to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Raising a Point of Order – 1(b) of the Senate Standing Rules, Senator George Sekibo (PDP, Rivers East) lamented the defection of PDP legislators who occupied the position.

Danbaba’s predecessor Senator Emmanuel Bwacha had earlier defected to the APC.

Deciding on Sekibo’s point of order, Lawan ruled him out of order, saying his observation was not in line with the provisions of Order 1(b) of the Senate Standing Orders 2022 (as amended).

He, however, urged the new Deputy Minority Whip to perform his functions to bring about stability and productivity to the Senate.

 

