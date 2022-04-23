News Top Stories

PDP Northern elders endorse Saraki, Mohammed as consensus candidates

Posted on Author Daniel Atori Comment(0)

As the primary election of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) draw nearer, a former Senate President, Bukola Saraki and the Governor of Bauchi State, Bala Mohammed have been endorsed as the consensus presidential aspirants for the north. The decision was reached at a meeting of the PDP Northern Elders with General Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida (rtd.) on Friday in Minna, Niger State. Speaking to journalists on the matter in the Uphill residence of Babangida in Minna, Professor Ango Abdullahi said that the two aspirants have been urged to work together to make allowance for further consultations to come up with one consensus candidate.

“For the purposes of this exercise, it is hereby resolved that Governor Bala Mohammed from the North East and former Senate President, Bukola Saraki from the north central be presented as the northern consensus candidates at the moment. “The successful aspirants are hereby urged to work together to make allowance for further consultations to foster understanding among themselves and the PDP community to ensure a rancour free primaries in which all eligible candidates would be free to exercise their right.”

According to Ango, “four aspirants from northern Nigeria ed themselves for the consensus including Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto State, Governor Bala Mohammed, Dr Bukola Saraki, and Mohammed Hayatu-Deen.” Ango said that the process was conducted in three stages which included candidates’ assessment, zonal assessment and PDP’s previous experiences. “In the first phase, the opinions of six distinguished persons each from the three geopolitical zones were sought with regards to each of the four aspirants. “Each of the zonal delegates was allocated two votes to choose the first and second choice, making

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Multichoice adamant as Nigerians insist on pay-per-view

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

T he dominant pay-tv operator in Nigeria, Multichoice, has remained unwavering in its stance on pay-per-view as opposed to monthly subscriptions as being  demanded by Nigerians. The owner of DStv and Gotv is insisting that their business model is not in sync with the demands of Nigerian subscribers, even as the National Assembly wades in. […]
News Top Stories

Odu’a investment, subsidiaries chart new growth strategy

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

To improve performance and increase profitability, Odu’a Investment Company Limited has mapped out ambitious growth plans that would re-position the organization to fulfill the aspirations of the founding fathers and serve the interest of all the stakeholders now and in the future.   The firm is owned by the six South-West states. Head of Corporate […]
News

Ortom: Killers of Catholic priest in Katsina-Ala’ll be apprehended

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State yesterday c o n d e m n e d killing of Rev. Father Ferdinand Ngugban of St. Paul’s Catholic Church, Aye-Twar village in Katsina-Ala local government area of the state by gunmen. The governor described the attack as mindless, wondering why a harmless priest would become the target […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica