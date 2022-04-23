PDP Northern elders endorse Saraki, Mohammed as consensus candidates

As the primary election of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) draw nearer, a former Senate President, Bukola Saraki and the Governor of Bauchi State, Bala Mohammed have been endorsed as the consensus presidential aspirants for the north. The decision was reached at a meeting of the PDP Northern Elders with General Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida (rtd.) on Friday in Minna, Niger State. Speaking to journalists on the matter in the Uphill residence of Babangida in Minna, Professor Ango Abdullahi said that the two aspirants have been urged to work together to make allowance for further consultations to come up with one consensus candidate.

“For the purposes of this exercise, it is hereby resolved that Governor Bala Mohammed from the North East and former Senate President, Bukola Saraki from the north central be presented as the northern consensus candidates at the moment. “The successful aspirants are hereby urged to work together to make allowance for further consultations to foster understanding among themselves and the PDP community to ensure a rancour free primaries in which all eligible candidates would be free to exercise their right.”

According to Ango, “four aspirants from northern Nigeria ed themselves for the consensus including Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto State, Governor Bala Mohammed, Dr Bukola Saraki, and Mohammed Hayatu-Deen.” Ango said that the process was conducted in three stages which included candidates’ assessment, zonal assessment and PDP’s previous experiences. “In the first phase, the opinions of six distinguished persons each from the three geopolitical zones were sought with regards to each of the four aspirants. “Each of the zonal delegates was allocated two votes to choose the first and second choice, making

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...