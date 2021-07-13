News Top Stories

PDP not better than APC–Nkire

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

A member of the National Caucus of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Sam Nkire, yesterday, said that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is by no means a better political party than the APC.

 

In a statement released to the media in Abuja, Nkire said the PDP needed to be more objective and constructive in its criticisms of the party in government, instead of relying on propaganda.

 

The APC stalwart advised the PDP to “remember the last time” and not allow its frustration, occasioned by it’s successive losses, becloud it’s vision.

 

Nkire said PDP had a chance, which it blew up, adding that “it would be a tragedy to again blow away its present opportunity to be and to play the role of an objective and a constructive opposition party”.

 

He said: “What the PDP needs now is to undertake the herculean task of convincing Nigerians that it has learned a bitter lesson from its ugly past and that it is now ready to make amends.”

 

Nkire, who was also the pioneer leader of the APC Caucus in Abia State, ap-Execupealed to both Nigerians and friends of Nigeria to support the APC-led government in its efforts to overcome the problems of insecurity and unemployment now ravaging the country

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Depression: Soldier shoots officer dead in Borno

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani,

There was palpable tension at the headquarters of the 202 Battalion of 21 Special Armoured Brigade Bama, Borno State, when a soldier involved the counter-insurgency operations, shot and killed a Lieutenant (Subaltern). The tragic incident occurred at about 10:30am, on Wednesday, July 29. Sources said the trooper may have killed his superior for allegedly refusing […]
News

Makinde visits Ibadan model school, faults structural defects

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Oyo State Governor, Engineer Seyi Makinde yesterday paid an unscheduled assessment visit to Oba Akinbiyi High School, Oremeji, Ibadan, to physically assess structural challenges bedeviling educational activities in the school.   The governor was accompanied by Commissioner for Education, Barrister Olasunkanmi Olaleye, of ficials of the Ministry, the Auditor-General and officials of the Ministry of […]
News

Sack Nwaneri, youths tell Uzodinma

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi

Youths operating under the aegis of Imo Youths for Good Governance, Friday asked the state Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma, to sack his Special Adviser on Special Duties, Chinasa Nwaneri, and his Senior Special Assistant on Youth Affairs, Eric Uwakwe, for allegedly mobilising thugs to attack the former governor of the state, Senator Rochas Okorocha. Okorocha […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica