The Publicity Secretary of the Imo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Comrade Ogubundu Nwadike has said that there was no indication yet to suggest that the party has dumped the idea of zoning ahead of 2023.
In a chat with our correspondent in Owerri on Saturday, Nwadike said: “In recent times, there has been an increase in speculations about zoning and rotation of the presidential tickets. But as a Party, we’re not aware that PDP has jettisoned zoning and rotation of the presidential ticket.
PDP not decided on zoning yet – Party spokesman
