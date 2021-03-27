Politics

PDP not decided on zoning yet – Party spokesman

The Publicity Secretary of the Imo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Comrade Ogubundu Nwadike has said that there was no indication yet to suggest that the party has dumped the idea of zoning ahead of 2023.
In a chat with our correspondent in Owerri on Saturday, Nwadike said: “In recent times, there has been an increase in speculations about zoning and rotation of the presidential tickets. But as a Party, we’re not aware that PDP has jettisoned zoning and rotation of the presidential ticket.

“At least, there hasn’t been any official statement to suggest that PDP has decided on that. Even the report by the Bala Mohammed Committee didn’t recommend a foreclosure of zoning and rotation, nor did it recommend upholding it.  At the right time, PDP will speak officially on that.”
On what the party expects in 2023, he said that PDP expects nothing short of a resounding victory in 2023.

