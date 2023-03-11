PDP not responsive to needs of Bauchi people – Abubakar

The gubernatorial candidate of the strong opposition All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bauchi State Air Martial Sadique Baba Abubakar (rtd) in this interview with some selected journalists, has blamed leadership style and lack of commitment to the plight of people as responsible for insecurity, and expressed optimism that the APC will win the 2023 governorship election in the state. Nasir Shuaibu was there. Excerpts

The PDP won the just concluded presidential election in Bauchi, won seven House of Representatives seats out of 12 and two senate seats, leaving one for APC; what are your expectations for the March 18 governorship election?

We are going to win the governorship election, the APC is going to win the election in Bauchi.

Why do think so?

The APC is going to win because the people of Bauchi state are interested in the APC and they’re fed up with the current administration. The PDP government is not responsive and shows no commitment to the needs of the people. It is just a matter of common sense because this is a government that is not paying workers. This is a government that is not paying pensions and gratuities to retirees and this is the government that is not doing anything to accommodate 1.4 million out-ofschool children in classrooms. This is a government where schools are in a dilapidated state, you can go Kobi Primary School and other schools within the metropolis and see children sitting on the bare floor because there are no chairs. For God’s sake how can a leader sleep on his bed when he knows there are schools in the state capital not in a village or local government headquarters no furniture in the classrooms, and children are seating on the floor? I remember in the 1970s we use to go there Kobi primary school one of the best schools in Bauchi, what happened? As far as I am concerned the PDP government is not committed to really addressing the fundamental problems of society. I believe that the people of Bauchi state are aware of the lack of commitment of the current government to solve their problems and on 11 March they will take a decision and that decision is to throw the PDP government out and bring in an APC administration

What plans and measures do you have to address the protracted challenge of workers’ salaries?

The issue of workers’ salaries in Bauchi is disturbing because what we have noticed in the last three and half years is no commitment on the part of the government to pay workers their entitlements. It is unthinkable that we will have a society where people will go to work after 30 days nobody will pay them anything and they still come to work, it is unbelievable that such a thing can happen, and this unfortunately is what is happening in Bauchi state

How do you intend to tackle the issue if elected?

Governance is about human beings and if you cannot address the problems of human beings then you have no business leading anyone because leadership is about solving problems and the problems we have seen in Bauchi in the last three years are so many and none has been solved. One that’s so irritating to even think about, is that a worker will go to work and nobody pays him, the worker and the employer have a contract, it is I will work after 30 days and will be paid but the worker comes to work every day and at end of the month nobody pays him or her. What I am saying is that the whole issue is people have lost sight of what governance is all about because you are in charge to provide a conducive atmosphere for people to pursue their legitimate aspirations and if you are unable to do that you have no business being a leader. You’re a leader because you are supposed to provide schools for children, but Bauchi have 1.4 million out-of-school children, so the government has no business being there. You are in government to provide for the health requirements of the people but most of our health institutions have collapsed, even on that basis the leader there has no business being in a leadership position.

We have a huge number of youth population that is not been taken care of, there is no structure in Bauchi to empower any youths. When you go to villages and rural communities, it’s even worse. It’s something that brings tears because there is no point of convergence between the interest of leaders and the interest of those in rural communities, a good example is the leaders are interested in having a government house that is worth N6billion, and that is their interest while the interest of rural people is have good drinking water, so how would these two meet?

The interest of the government is to build a house with 70 rooms but the interest of rural people is to have roads to convey their agricultural produce from the farm to the market; so you can see that there is no point of convergence at all between those in positions of leadership and those that are been led. It is only recently that those aspiring for the position of leadership took time to visit rural communities to know what is happening because they want the votes of the people and as soon as they finish voting, they severe relationship .

Leadership in third world countries including Nigeria and particularly in Bauchi State is just about the individual in a position of leadership, if they’re sick they have the best of hospitals but if the common man whom they are leading is sick he has nowhere to go and this is kind of leadership we have in Bauchi.

This kind of leadership creates frustration, apathy and anger, that’s why some of those that are being led carry firearms because they see that they do not have any stake and nothing is theirs in the entire process. The man in Udubo village or Dabe village has no business with the N6bn government house, he is not going to ever see it as he has no stake there but if the money is committed to other things to support farmers, train teachers, to pay their salary, to give them promotion, to provide for their entitlement, then those people will feel that they have a stake in the process.

If the whole money is all about developing government houses, the people will have nothing to benefit and that is what we want to reengineer. We want to make people realise that government is about them because it’s the people that determine who leads.

Don’t believe that you are there for people when it is time for the election. If elected as the next Governor of the state, I will ensure that the state has a functional educational system that would provide equal opportunity for everyone to be educated and not based on those who have the resources to afford it. The only way to have a secure society is to eliminate hindrances that stop people from accessing education. If elected, the APC administration will disembark the system that failed to improve the living conditions of the people of the state over the years

During your statewide campaign, you pledged to use agriculture to boost IGR, how are going to implement it?

Agriculture is one of the great- est sources of employment if is utilised and given the right attention. In Bauchi State, the right attention is given to agriculture I remember in the 1970s when we were growing up, we used to have extension workers, and farm centres where farmers were trained on modern method of farming where they were introduced to improved seeds, where they’re supported in terms of skills and techniques to use fertilizer but nobody cares about any farmer today, the farmer is left on his own. How do expect agriculture to play the role that is supposed to play when the required attention is not given to it?

In serious countries, societies and communities where leaders matter to the people, they pay special attention to agriculture because they know it absorbs most youths. In 1984 when I was in Port Harcourt then (Fidelis) Oyakilome was the Military Governor in Rivers State, he introduced the school to learn programme, which was an agricultural programme targeted at using youths that were not able to go beyond secondary school and the government supported them to the land because of land challenges in Rivers.

Unlike Bauchi where we have endless land, the government supports them at the end of the day when they harvest the government takes back a percentage of what they have supported them with and the young farmers are allowed to sell the products some of which are bought by the same government and they end up with something and are properly engaged. You see in Bauchi State, one local government can feed the entire North East if we’re serious; an example is Jama’are Local Government or Zaki LGA which has what it takes to feed not only Bauchi but the North East if there is a responsive government that is out to support the farmers. Unfortunately that is not the case in Bauchi.

