PDP now in position to restore Nigeria’s lost glory–Lagos Chairman, Aivoji

Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State, Mr. Philip Aivoji, has assured that the party will come out better from the crisis bedeviling it over its choice of vice presidential candidate. In this interview with OLADIPUPO AWOJOBI, he also assures that the party would restructure the country if it wins the presidential election and that people would start rejecting money for votes. Excerpts…

Some people wonder why your party fielded a new entrant to the party, Olajide Adediran aka Jandor, as your governorship candidate and a movie actress, Funke Akindele, as your deputy governorship candidate in Lagos State…

People are entitled to their opinion. What I know is that the party has taken a position on governorship and deputy governorship candidates in the state and they are better than the ones on ground. We are going to work so hard that they win the election. I’m not interested in what people say, they are our candidates and we will ensure that they win.

The issue of when they came to the party does not matter, we have our constitution. If anyone comes to the party, we will see if he is capable or not, and the national body of the party has done their due diligence, there is no doubt about that. The people, who contested are all party men and they supported the candidates. This is what we are having now and by the grace of God, they will win.

Don’t you think that what is happening in the PDP at the national level between your standard bearer, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, who is aggrieved that he was not chosen as the vice presidential candidate of your party, will affect your party negatively?

It will not affect anything; rather we are coming out stronger. Nyesom Wike is a party man, he will not leave the party, rather he would deliver his state for the PDP. The party organ has done their work, they have BOT, they have the leaders, caucus and elders everywhere. The matter is settled already, there is nothing that happens without the knowledge of God, and everything would go according to the will of God. The important thing is that power will shift and we want an experienced person, we don’t want a new person that has not been there before. Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has been there for eight years as the vice president.

He was the head of the economic team under former president Olusegun Obasanjo, he is internationally connected. His business acumen and wisdom cannot be faulted; and he has worked for this country. He believes in restructuring, which those of us from the country are clamouring for. So if power has shifted to his zone and he believes in restructuring that we Southerners are clamouring for, so be it.

Look at the whole country now, look at the position we are. Do we want to continue this way, we should start with somebody who is experienced, and we will start from there. But people are accusing your party that they laid the foundation for the problems in the country such as insecurity, economic crisis and all that and some of them are clamouring for someone like the standard bearer of the Labour Party, Mr. Peter Obi as the next president of Nigeria …What of type of crisis are you talking about, was it not the PDP that created the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and all the structures that are in place now, which the present government has rendered useless. What is the EFCC doing now other than to deal with the perceived enemies of the government? What of the others that were created.

When we get to power, we will make sure that these organs work effectively. On Peter Obi, he is part of the PDP. I don’t see anything different that Obi is bringing to the table. Leave the issue of individuals and let us discuss how we are going to restructure the country and bring the country back to its lost glory, Nigeria would be great again by the grace of God.

What would you say on the impeachment moves against President Muhammadu Buhari by members of the National Assembly, especially those from the PDP?

The lawmakers were elected to make laws and they have their powers, let them exercise the powers. I know that the most important thing is to check the excesses of the executive. If everybody does his job on the issue of security and others, and there is peace in the land, I’m sure there would be no need for impeachment. They just want to use the impeachment move to let the executive sit right. Even if they want to go ahead with impeachment, they don’t have the time now, very soon all of them will be busy with electioneering campaigns. What is your advice to the government and members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) on the lingering crisis occasioned by strike action? That is why wevare asking you to vote for an experienced man like Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, he will fix this nation, and get it back within a short period. Let us pray for the country and know that good things are on our way.

Do you think the current Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), headed by Professor Mahmood Yakubu, would give us credible General Eections in 2023?

I believe in God Almighty and what He can do, human beings will always do what they can do. For now, we believe that the INEC is doing well, we pray they continue to the end and let us have good elections in 2023 that would be devoid of rancour, which would be peaceful and everybody would know that this is a transparent and credible election. When we have that, it is the basis of good government and our country would be rated high in the international community and investors would come. We must let the INEC Chairman know that the improvement in the economy and every other thing lies in his hands, and we must pray for him also. I also have confidence in God and that He would use him children to do better in the next elections. We are not there yet, but there is improvement. Show original message

The issue of power shift is still there and it was agreed that the presidency should come to the South, which was why someone like Nyesom Wike put threw their hats in the ring and now your party is presenting a Northerner as standard bearer, when a Northerner has been there for seven years now, why did this happen?

My advice to you people, is that we should not dwell on tribal sentiments, power shift could be rotational among the political zones, it can shift from North West to North East. We are all one in this country, we must do something that would unite the country. There is no basis to say that it must come from the south, when the party has taken decision. Power can shift from zone to zone, between the North.

Are you saying that the PDP would win Lagos State in 2023?

We have been winning the state, there is no time that we have not won, but the other people have perfected their rigging. You can ask question that why is it that upon the population that we have in Lagos State there is no time we have a total vote of three million. It is because the APC work with those who are registered, you see them compiling so may voters cards and blocking genuine voters. This has to be addressed. I noticed that during the time of former president Goodluck Jonathan because I was the field officer in-charge of Lagos then before he won the 2015 general elections.

I am conversant with the grassroots, we are going to try our best and win freely not by rigging or manipulations once we have the control of the people. You cannot rig the majority out once they are ready to protect their votes. The figure cannot be changed and with the passage of the Electoral Amendment Bill into Law, we will make use of every opportunity we have and be on the side of the people.

