PDP NWC cancels Ebonyi PDP primaries

The National Working Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has announced the cancellation of all the primaries conducted in Ebonyi State on Sunday, May 29.

The NWC had approved May 28 and 29 for all the primaries of the PDP in Ebonyi State and wrote to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to notify it.

But the NWC said the primaries conducted for House of Assembly, House of Representatives, Senate and governorship at the party’s secretariat along Abakaliki/Enugu highway violated the guidelines of the party.

The party also said that the committee that purportedly conducted the primaries did not form a quorum.

This was contained in a statement signed by the National Chairman of the party, Senator Iyorchia Ayu and the National Secretary, Senator Samuel Anyanwu and dated May 31.

