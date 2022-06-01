Politics

PDP NWC cancels Ebonyi PDP primaries

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The National Working Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has announced the cancellation of all the primaries conducted in Ebonyi State on Sunday, May 29.

The NWC had approved May 28 and 29 for all the primaries of the PDP in Ebonyi State and wrote to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to notify it.

But the NWC said the primaries conducted for House of Assembly, House of Representatives, Senate and governorship at the party’s secretariat along Abakaliki/Enugu highway violated the guidelines of the party.

The party also said that the committee that purportedly conducted the primaries did not form a quorum.

This was contained in a statement signed by the National Chairman of the party, Senator Iyorchia Ayu and the National Secretary, Senator Samuel Anyanwu and dated May 31.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Politics

INEC on trial in Anambra

Posted on Author WALE ELEGBEDE

All eyes are on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) ahead of tomorrow’s governorship election in Anambra State, WALE ELEGBEDE reports When the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) announced the timetable and schedule of activities for the Anambra State governorship election earlier in January 2021, not many Nigerians and even the umpire, envisaged the torrents […]
Politics

2023: Atiku on the march again

Posted on Author FELIX NWANERI reports

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has never hidden his ambition to lead Nigeria and has made four unsuccessful attempts at it. He is yet to declare for the 2023 presidency but recent developments show that he is likely to take another shot the country’s number one position, FELIX NWANERI reports   The 2023 presidential election […]
Politics

Hayatu-Deen: Why Nigeria needs transformational leader

Posted on Author ANAYO EZUGWU

A lhaji Mohammed Hayatu- Deen is a former Chairman/ CEO of FSB International Bank Plc and a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). In this interview monitored on Arise Television, he speaks on why he joined the PDP, insecurity, and challenges before the next administration, among others. ANAYO EZUGWU reports Many believe that Nigeria’s […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica