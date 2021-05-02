Politics

PDP NWC commends Olafeso for sportsmanship, loyalty

Posted on

The National Working Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has reviewed the outcome of the South- West Zonal Congress and commended the former Zonal Chairman, Dr. Eddy Olafeso for his immense contributions to the success of the congress.

 

The commendation contained in a letter dated April 22, 2021 and signed by the National Secretary, Senator Umaru Tsauri, acknowledged Olafeso’s “steadfastness, commitment, sportsmanship and loyalty,” which he has “consistently demonstrated leading to the growth of the PDP in the South- West and Nigeria”

 

The letter which was sent to Olafeso added “while conveying the party’s deep appreciation, we are hopeful that you will continue to deploy your wide political assets in the interest of the party, especially towards the 2023 elections” Olafeso narrowly lost the zonal chairmanship position to Ambassador Taofeek Arapaja, by 343 to 330 votes respectively in an election which was preceded by a rivalry between Governor Seyi Makinde and former Governor Ayodele Fayose, while Olafeso conceded defeat in the interest of the party.

 

In a related development the National Executive Committee (NEC) expressed satisfaction with the efforts of the NWC in preparation for the November 6 governorship election in Anambra State and asserted its readiness to do everything possible, within the confines of the law, to win the election. NEC also received reports on the eregistration of members as the NWC announced the membership of the committee set up to conduct the exercise.

 

The Edo State Governor, Chief Godwin Obaseki has been appointed to serve as Chairman, while his Adamawa State counterpart, Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, is appointed to serve as Deputy Chairman.

 

The statutory members of the committee are the National Organizing Secretary, National Treasurer, National Financial Secretary, Deputy National Secretary and the National Publicity Secretary. Further nominations will be taken from the Board of Trustees, the National Assembly, Forum of State Chairmen as well as the youth and women demography of our Party.

NEC unanimously passed a vote of confidence on the National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus as well as the member of the National Working Committee (NWC).

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

