PDP obsolete, not ready for change, says Okogwu

Former Alliance for New Nigeria (ANN) House of Assembly candidate, Afikpo North East constituency, Ebonyi State in 2019 general election, Iheukwumere Okogwu, yesterday said he defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC) instead of People’s Democratic Party (PDP) as expected by many because PDP was an obsolete party. He said the opposition party was not ready to embrace the present realities in the nation’s polity.

In a statement made available to New Telegraph in Abakaliki, Okogwu, who said that he defected to the APC with thousands of his supporters, said he had watched the political dynamics of Afikpo, his hometown and players and resolved to join the APC.

It reads: “Yes, for me political parties are just nomenclature, to me what matters is the calibre of people in a particular political party. I have watched the political Dynamics of Afikpo and the players involved and I decided to join the APC for obvious reasons.

Looking at the PDP all you could see is an establishment that is even obsolete and not ready to embrace the present day realities. “For as long as I live, I will live to serve my people and Humanity and that’s not going to die with the APC. Those values I possess as a person will be identified with the APC, because my duty will be to bring like minds to the party, people who can add meaningful value to what we are already doing in the party

