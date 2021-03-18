PDP Ogun crisis: Kashamu, Adebutu groups agree to sheath swords

After over 10 years of lingering crisis, the two factions in the Ogun State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), led by late Buruji Kashamu and Ladi Adebutu, have agreed to work together in the interest of the party in the state.

The peace between the two was brokered by the Chairman of the PDP National Reconciliation and Strategy Committee, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki.

A statement, by the Secretary of the committee, Linus Okorie, said both parties resolved to withdraw all cases pending in the various courts.

“The parties also agreed that PDP remains the best umbrella under which the unity and development of Nigeria can be achieved, sustained and guaranteed. They have all signed an agreement to that effect,” the statement added.

It commended PDP leaders and stakeholders in Ogun State, who, it stated, played key roles in helping to end the crisis.

