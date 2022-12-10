PDP, Ohanaeze APC, mischief makers behind pressure on military to compromise polls

A cross section of Nigerians have reacted to a statement credited to the Chief of Defense Staff, General Lucky Irabor, where he claimed that some shadowy persons and organisations are mounting pressure on the military to compromise in next year’s general election. Irabor was quoted to have stated this to newsmen at the 61st session of the State House Ministerial Briefing organised by the Presidential Communications Team at the Aso Rock Villa, Abuja. The Delta State-born General however maintained that the military would remain neutral in keeping with the orders of President Muhammadu Buhari on military personnel to be neutral during the poll.

Those who commented on the development in separate chats with Saturday Telegraph include the Spokesperson for the Atiku Abubakar presidential campaign, Mr. Daniel Bwala. Also commenting was the National President of the Middlebelt Forum, Dr. Bitrus Pogu, the Vice President of the pan Igbo socio- political organization, Ohaneze Ndigbo, Chief Damian Okeke Ogene as well as a former governor of Anambra state Dr Chukwuemeka Ezeife. A retired State Director in the Department of State Services (DSS), Mike Ejiofor also waded in with a call on adequate data on alleged ‘schemers.’

Irabor’s comment scary, democracy under threat, says Atiku Campaign Organisation

Bwala on behalf of the Atiku Abubakar Campaign Organisation said the comments of General Irabor are consistent with the fears that his party had expressed in the past. According to him, they are also consistent with the experience of his party since the commencement of its campaign tours across the country, alleging that the security agents have been partisan and biased. He cited the response of personnel of the Nigeria Police Force in Borno State during its (PDP) campaign rally in Maiduguri, the state capital, when some hoodlums stormed the rally to attack PDP members. “I read the stor and it came to me with mixed emotion. I am not surprised because we have been complaining that the All Progressives Congress (APC) has been trying to rig this election by putting pressure on law enforcement agents. “We complained that when hoodlums attacked our supporters, the commissioner of police there said there was no attack and the commissioner purportedly withdrew from there. Later it was discovered that there was indeed an attack and we started hearing all sorts of things,” he said. Bwala accused the ruling APC of being behind the pressure, saying the leaders of APC were planning to rig next year’s poll. He said: “They were fighting that BVAS should be expunged because they complained about it. These are signs that they have attempted pressure on the police, they have attempted pressure on INEC. “For a General to say what he has been quoted to have said is sending fear to our very spine that democracy is under threat.” He added that the military in any democratic environment safeguards and preserves it for the benefit of all.

Alarm in order but Irabor must be resolute – Ezeife

Commenting on the development, Ezeife said the allegations are not in any way uncommon during electioneering but called on General Irabor to remain resolute by shunning any form of pressure from whatever quarters. In a chat with one of our correspondents, Ezeife said, “It has been the common practice during every election year for some people who don’t mean well for our country, and their stock in trade is to compromise the electoral process” “The alarm raised by the Chief Of Defence Staff is well received and it is better that he made it known to Nigerians and we urge him to remain firm and not allow those anti-democratic forces to use him to scuttle our election” “It has become necessary at this point to urge the security operatives to be alive to their responsibilities before, during and after the election,” he said.

Mischief makers, profiteers at work, says Ohanaeze

On his part, Ogene on behalf of Ohanaeze said those planning to compromise the coming elections are those who are feeding fat on the confusion in the country, adding that Nigerians are battle ready to resist it. “Why do people hate good things? There are some people who want this country to continue to nose dive at every democratic dispensation and they are at it again, and since the Chief Of Defence Staff has gone public on that matter it is left for the Federal Government to come into the picture and stop them,” he said.

CDS alarm timely, good development-Middlebelt Forum

Echoing Ezeife’s sentiment, Pogu described the alarm as timely and good development, adding that the Chief of Defense Staff has shown that the military is living up to the expectations of Nigerians. “The Chief of Defence Staff crying out is a good development and we are praying that the political class will stay clear from corrupting our institutions, be it the military, the police, Civil Defence, DSS, and other institutions so that can develop very strong institutions, and have a truly democratic system in Nigeria”. “Our politicians should stop using any institution be it the Military, Police and others to influence our electoral process because we want a credible electoral process in 2023”. He asked Nigerians not to see the outcry as a form of weakness, but rather a sign of responsibility that the Military is pro-people and not a private entity to protect the territorial integrity of the country.

Military should maintain sufficient data on schemers – Ejiofor

Ejiofor said the revelation should serve as warning to those plotting the evil act. He stated that “the Chief of Defence Staff is not flippant and that he must have had some sufficient body of evidence at his disposal before making his claim public. The security expert said, “And what it means is that this serves as a warning, because the people who are behind it, know that he has made it known to the public. So, it will serve as deterrence for those of them who want to compromise the election. He further stated: “But, it serves as a warning to the people who are behind such a scheme to be cautious, because I’m sure a lot of data must have been collected against them. And the next thing will be to either arrest them, or prosecute them. So, it is a step in the right direction”.

Weak opposition, not APC mounting pressure on military-Keyamo

Reacting to PDP’s claims the Spokesman for the Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) and Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Mr. Festus Keyamo, absorbed his party of any complicity but blamed opposition whom he described as weak and disorganised.

He stated that his party is popular across the country and that its Presidential Candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinub, is well acceptable to Nigerians to remove any form of suggestion that APC was mounting such pressure. “With the strength of our party nationwide and the overwhelming acceptability of our candidate in all the regions of this country, we don’t need to put pressure on any institution to compromise the polls.

We are eager that the polls are accepted internationally as free, fair and credible so that our much anticipated victory (by the Grace of God) is not tainted with illegitimacy. “It is obviously our opponents who are weak and disorganised that must be involved in this kind of pressure,” Keyamo stated in a statement he made available to Saturday Telegraph on Friday.

