PDP: Okowa launches Atikulate revolution

Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, yesterday at a mega rally of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state declared open the ‘Operation Atikulate Revolution’ to rescue Nigeria from the current economic quagmire and infrastructural decay by 2023.

Although, former Governor James Ibori, his successor, Dr Emmanuel Uduaghan, including the Senator, representing Delta South, James Manager, boycotted the rally, at main-bowl of the Delta State University of Science and Technology, Ozoro, the Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Ndudi Elumelu, and his predecessor, Hon Leo Ogor, said Atiku-Okowa joint ticket remained the only rescue option for Nigerians in 2023.

A former member of the Presidential Campaign of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Fred Okey, who led hundreds of defectors from Isoko ethnic nationality of the state and from the Grassroots Unity Movement, said he does not own the hawks surrounding President Muhammadu Buhari any apology for defecting to PDP.

Okey, who doubles as the Grand Patron of Niger Delta Youths, lambasted APC for plunging Nigeria into economic crisis since 2015.

He said: “The hawks surrounding the President might not want me to tender this unreserved apology to Nigerians for joining in the failure of APC to deliver on its campaign promises since 2015. I am doing so on their behalf.

“As I am here with members of the Grassroots Unity Movement, in my capacity as the Grand Patron of Niger Delta Youths, I make bold to say I have been in a diabolical party. As I speak, the economy of Nigeria is in Intensive Care Unit (ICU). PDP is just and nationalistic unlike APC that is unjust and parochial. Atikulate Revolution is the only way to safe Nigeria in 2023.”

Okowa, who told the mammoth crowd of supporters and defectors that the Osun State example would be replicated during the general elections in 2023, urged women and youths to remain resolute in their determination to oust APC next year. He said: “I am always excited whenever I am in the midst of youths and women of Delta State.

With this large number of decampees, APC is dead in Delta State. Campaign has not started but what is happening here today is the beginning of the revolution to rescue Nigeria because the country is in comatose.

“We have taught APC a bitter lesson in Osun State. We campaigned to the heartland of Osun with the Governorelect, Adeleke. When the results started coming out, it was unfortunate for APC. “What PDP owe Nigerians is a revolution that will revamp its economy. Whatever that is wrong with PDP today is a normal democratic process.

Atiku has done well for the people of Delta State and the South South region for picking one of your own. We cannot continue to stay hungry, suffer and live in economic quagmire under APC’s maladministration. So, keep off from the party and its agents during election next year.”

Another defector, who was the state Secretary of APC and Secretary of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Chief Benson Mebitagha, who led his teaming supporters to PDP, said Okowa’s giant strides endeared him to join PDP. He said same achievements made the Governor to emerge as the Vice Presidential candidate to Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

